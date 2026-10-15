OpenAI Hit With Lawsuit From 8 States Accusing ChatGPT of 'Coaching' Children to Harm Themselves — as Officials Demand Major Changes

State attorneys general (AGs) are alleging that ChatGPT is a safety risk for young people, particularly minors.

"The complaint… alleges that OpenAI engineered ChatGPT to maximize compulsive use among minors by deploying manipulative design tactics and embedding a trained tendency toward agreement that overwhelms existing safety guardrails," Arizona AG Kris Mayes wrote in a press release.

The AGs are also alleging ChatGPT has encouraged users to commit self-harm or suicide, and has exacerbated mental health crises by validating users’ thoughts.

In one 2025 case, 23-year-old Zane Shamblin committed suicide in his car. When his family looked through Shamblin's phone after his death, they were disturbed.

"Rest easy king..you did good," ChatGPT informed the 23-year-old when he said he had a gun to his temple, alongside a slew of similar texts.

But AI chatbots have gone beyond encouraging users to hurt themselves.