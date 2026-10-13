Everything to Know About the Man Mauled to Death by a Tiger at Zoo — as His Final Moments Are Revealed in Chilling Video
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 7:50 p.m. ET
William Chapman, 20, has died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Several media outlets have identified the man as Chapman, who they said filmed himself approaching the animal shortly before the deadly attack.
The incident resulted in an emergency response, the evacuation of the wildlife park and a health and safety investigation. South Yorkshire Police confirmed that despite the efforts of medical staff, Chapman died at the scene. Officials have urged the public not to share distressing footage of the incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Who Was William Chapman, the Man Killed in the Tiger Attack?
Chapman, who was in his early 20s and visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Park alone, was named in media reports citing police information. His name was mentioned in several news reports, though police did not officially identify him in their public statements.
Little is known about his private life. The reports also detailed his earlier social media activity, including one post that reportedly showed him posing with a Bible and a crossbow. The meaning of that image has not been determined, and there is no known reason why he was at the park.
What Happened Before the Tiger Attacked Chapman?
Police received reports of a man entering the enclosure at approximately 1:35 p.m. on October 10. Witnesses say a woman tried to stop Chapman as he climbed into the restricted area. "He overpowered her and jumped," one witness said.
In footage that was reportedly posted to his now-deleted Instagram account, he approaches a tiger resting on a raised wooden platform. In the video, heavy breathing and remarks from visitors far away such as "Oh my God" and "seriously" can be heard.
The attack itself was separately caught on video, it is said. Accounts by witnesses differ in some details, and the full sequence of events has not been officially established.
Which Tiger Attacked Him, and What Did Witnesses Say?
The tiger involved was an Amur tiger at the park and was named Altai. According to eyewitness accounts, some visitors shouted at Chapman to “play dead” as the tiger approached him. However, Chapman reportedly spoke directly to the animal, telling it to "stop being naughty" during the attack. But this is based on witness reports, not an official police account.
Park staff fired two warning shots in an attempt to scare the tiger away, it was reported. There were other early reports from witnesses who said they heard what sounded like several shots, and the precise details of the response have not been consistently established in public reporting.
Emergency personnel responded, but Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.
What Have Officials Said About the Incident and the Tiger?
South Yorkshire Police said the family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers. Police also pleaded with people not to share the distressing footage.
The City of Doncaster Council, which licenses Yorkshire Wildlife Park, has launched a health and safety investigation and said it was working with police and health agencies. Executive director Dan Swaine says the sympathies are with the victim’s loved ones, witnesses, park staff and emergency responders.
Charlotte Pywell, ranger of the premises, backed tiger by saying, "It was not the tiger’s fault at all. It was just something else to play with. The keepers are all distraught."
The park said Altai was ‘safe and well’ after the incident and would not be euthanized. Staff were reported to be deeply affected and were being offered specialist support. Authorities investigated what happened and closed the park for several days.