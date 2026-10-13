Everything to Know About the Man Mauled to Death by a Tiger at Zoo — as His Final Moments Are Revealed in Chilling Video

William Chapman, 20, has died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Several media outlets have identified the man as Chapman, who they said filmed himself approaching the animal shortly before the deadly attack.

The incident resulted in an emergency response, the evacuation of the wildlife park and a health and safety investigation. South Yorkshire Police confirmed that despite the efforts of medical staff, Chapman died at the scene. Officials have urged the public not to share distressing footage of the incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.