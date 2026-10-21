Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Fears Rally Speech Content Could Get Him Killed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is facing fears his fiery rally speeches could endanger his life.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is at the center of fears his increasingly inflammatory rally speeches could put his life at risk after a man was arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate the president during a campaign appearance in Kansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old addressed supporters in Park City, near Wichita, on Monday evening as he campaigned for Republican Senator Roger Marshall ahead of November's midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Assassination Threats Spark Fresh Security Fears

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has sparked fears his rallies could get him assassinated.

The appearance came days after Jaden Read, 24, was taken into custody following alleged Facebook threats targeting Trump, raising fresh questions about political violence and security surrounding his public appearances.

The threats included references to shooting Trump and claims the suspect had identified rooftops near the rally venue, according to federal prosecutors.

Read allegedly posted online: "Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself."

In another message, prosecutors allege he wrote: "IK where your speech will be." Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get Kirked since y'all couldn't help him."

The reference appeared to invoke the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Authorities arrested Read on Saturday in Clearwater, Kansas, after receiving information about the online messages.

Prosecutors have not established publicly whether Read possessed firearms or had undertaken the preparations described in his posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutor Issues Warning Over Political Violence

Photo of Jaden Read
Source: jaden.read.94/Facebook

Federal agents arrested Jaden Read following online assassination threats.

US Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser condemned the alleged threats.

He said: "Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated."

Kriegshauser added: "The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement, but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech."

Despite the security concerns, Trump delivered a combative address attacking Democrats and portraying himself as an exceptional defender of Christianity.

He told supporters: "You know, I have the all-time in history Christian vote."

Trump continued: "I have the evangelical vote," before declaring: "I know more than anybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Targets Democratic Pastor in Fiery Rally Speech

Photo of Adam Hamilton
Source: PastorAdamHamilton/Facebook

Trump criticized Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton during one rally speech.

The president also targeted Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton, a Kansas pastor challenging Marshall in an unexpectedly competitive contest.

Trump accused Hamilton of holding positions on transgender issues that "openly mock Jesus" and revived allegations concerning the handling of sexual abuse within his church decades earlier.

Hamilton has disputed accusations he concealed abuse.

Trump told the crowd: "That's all you need to know after the election is over, is to find out that you've elected a pervert."

Hamilton campaign spokesperson Tyson Brody rejected the political attacks.

"Nothing said at the rally can distract from the fact Kansans are being crushed by rising gas and diesel prices, struggling to access affordable health care, and are tired of Washington corruption," he noted.

Trump also announced an $8billion agricultural relief program intended to help farmers struggling with elevated diesel costs during the harvest.

The president made no public reference to the alleged assassination threats during his speech.

Federal and state investigators, including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wichita Police Department, have participated in the investigation.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Andrew Tate, President Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Officials Pressed to Reveal Communications With Andrew Tate's Lawyers Amid Explosive Extradition Battle

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Preparing to Challenge Midterm Election Results' if Republicans Suffer Major Defeat

Inside Trump's Two Previous Assassination Attempts

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Ryan Wesley Routh
Source: MEGA

Secret Service agents stopped an alleged assassination attempt at Trump's Florida golf club.

The incident follows previous assassination attempts against Trump, whose public appearances remain subject to extensive protective security measures.

The president has survived two apparent assassination attempts, both during his 2024 presidential campaign, prompting intense scrutiny of security arrangements surrounding the Republican leader.

The first occurred on July 13, 2024, when Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A bullet grazed Trump's right ear, leaving him bloodied before Secret Service agents rushed him from the stage.

One spectator, Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed and two others were seriously wounded. Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

On September 15, 2024, another alleged assassination attempt unfolded at Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where an armed man was discovered hiding near the course while the then-presidential candidate played golf.

Secret Service agents spotted a rifle protruding through bushes and opened fire. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, who was 58 at the time, fled but was subsequently arrested.

Trump was unharmed during the incident.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.