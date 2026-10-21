EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Fears Rally Speech Content Could Get Him Killed
Oct. 21 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is at the center of fears his increasingly inflammatory rally speeches could put his life at risk after a man was arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate the president during a campaign appearance in Kansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old addressed supporters in Park City, near Wichita, on Monday evening as he campaigned for Republican Senator Roger Marshall ahead of November's midterm elections.
Trump Assassination Threats Spark Fresh Security Fears
The appearance came days after Jaden Read, 24, was taken into custody following alleged Facebook threats targeting Trump, raising fresh questions about political violence and security surrounding his public appearances.
The threats included references to shooting Trump and claims the suspect had identified rooftops near the rally venue, according to federal prosecutors.
Read allegedly posted online: "Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself."
In another message, prosecutors allege he wrote: "IK where your speech will be." Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get Kirked since y'all couldn't help him."
The reference appeared to invoke the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Authorities arrested Read on Saturday in Clearwater, Kansas, after receiving information about the online messages.
Prosecutors have not established publicly whether Read possessed firearms or had undertaken the preparations described in his posts.
Prosecutor Issues Warning Over Political Violence
US Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser condemned the alleged threats.
He said: "Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated."
Kriegshauser added: "The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement, but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech."
Despite the security concerns, Trump delivered a combative address attacking Democrats and portraying himself as an exceptional defender of Christianity.
He told supporters: "You know, I have the all-time in history Christian vote."
Trump continued: "I have the evangelical vote," before declaring: "I know more than anybody."
Trump Targets Democratic Pastor in Fiery Rally Speech
The president also targeted Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton, a Kansas pastor challenging Marshall in an unexpectedly competitive contest.
Trump accused Hamilton of holding positions on transgender issues that "openly mock Jesus" and revived allegations concerning the handling of sexual abuse within his church decades earlier.
Hamilton has disputed accusations he concealed abuse.
Trump told the crowd: "That's all you need to know after the election is over, is to find out that you've elected a pervert."
Hamilton campaign spokesperson Tyson Brody rejected the political attacks.
"Nothing said at the rally can distract from the fact Kansans are being crushed by rising gas and diesel prices, struggling to access affordable health care, and are tired of Washington corruption," he noted.
Trump also announced an $8billion agricultural relief program intended to help farmers struggling with elevated diesel costs during the harvest.
The president made no public reference to the alleged assassination threats during his speech.
Federal and state investigators, including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wichita Police Department, have participated in the investigation.
Inside Trump's Two Previous Assassination Attempts
The incident follows previous assassination attempts against Trump, whose public appearances remain subject to extensive protective security measures.
The president has survived two apparent assassination attempts, both during his 2024 presidential campaign, prompting intense scrutiny of security arrangements surrounding the Republican leader.
The first occurred on July 13, 2024, when Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
A bullet grazed Trump's right ear, leaving him bloodied before Secret Service agents rushed him from the stage.
One spectator, Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed and two others were seriously wounded. Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.
On September 15, 2024, another alleged assassination attempt unfolded at Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where an armed man was discovered hiding near the course while the then-presidential candidate played golf.
Secret Service agents spotted a rifle protruding through bushes and opened fire. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, who was 58 at the time, fled but was subsequently arrested.
Trump was unharmed during the incident.