EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Fears Rally Speech Content Could Get Him Killed

The appearance came days after Jaden Read, 24, was taken into custody following alleged Facebook threats targeting Trump, raising fresh questions about political violence and security surrounding his public appearances.

The threats included references to shooting Trump and claims the suspect had identified rooftops near the rally venue, according to federal prosecutors.

Read allegedly posted online: "Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself."

In another message, prosecutors allege he wrote: "IK where your speech will be." Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get Kirked since y'all couldn't help him."

The reference appeared to invoke the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Authorities arrested Read on Saturday in Clearwater, Kansas, after receiving information about the online messages.

Prosecutors have not established publicly whether Read possessed firearms or had undertaken the preparations described in his posts.