'What a Tone Deaf Moment:' J.D. Vance Torched by Critics as He Makes Crack About Jon Husted's Backside in Response to Affordability Question
Nov. 2 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance faced backlash from critics after one of his latest jokes fell flat, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During a Fox News town hall on Thursday, October 29, Kate White, the VP of Texas Christian University's Turning Point USA chapter, questioned how he expects young Americans to marry and have children when homeownership is largely unattainable.
J.D. Vance Jokes About Jon Husted's Backside
“How does the right and yourself expect us to start families young when you know the average price of a home in America now costs more than $415,000, which just feels out of reach for us,” she asked.
In response, Vance made a reference to Sen. Jon Husted's rear end, which has been a hot topic of debate in recent weeks.
“Well, first of all, again, thank you for the question and thanks for the support,” he began. “I want to point out that I think that I’ve been asked four or maybe five questions by my count, I’ve only been asked one question about Jon Husted’s a-- and it was by Jesse Watters.”
The Vice President's answer earned him a great deal of backlash online, with many accusing him of failing to take the question seriously.
Critics Slams J.D. Vance
"My god what a tone deaf moment," one X user wrote.
"What an a-- @JDVance is," another claimed. "He’s asked the most basic question about housing affordability, and he can’t even pretend to take it seriously."
Someone else said, "I genuinely cannot believe this is a real exchange between a voter and the Vice President of the United States."
J.D. Vance Discusses Rising Housing Costs
While the beginning of Vance's response is what went viral, he did go on to address the student's concerns. He agreed that Republicans hadn't paid enough attention to young Americans' financial woes.
“Most Republicans don’t… I think that I’m an exception,” he argued.
Vance then placed some of the blame for rising housing costs on undocumented immigration and purchases by Wall Street and foreign investors.
J.D. Vance Tells Young American Not to Delay Parenthood
Vance also encouraged young people not to delay marriage and parenthood for financial reasons.
He said, “My personal advice is one guy talking to a person who’s been in similar shoes is it’s never the right time, so go ahead and do it, because you’re never going to regret getting married and having kids.”