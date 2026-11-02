'What a Tone Deaf Moment:' J.D. Vance Torched by Critics as He Makes Crack About Jon Husted's Backside in Response to Affordability Question

“How does the right and yourself expect us to start families young when you know the average price of a home in America now costs more than $415,000, which just feels out of reach for us,” she asked.

In response, Vance made a reference to Sen. Jon Husted's rear end, which has been a hot topic of debate in recent weeks.

“Well, first of all, again, thank you for the question and thanks for the support,” he began. “I want to point out that I think that I’ve been asked four or maybe five questions by my count, I’ve only been asked one question about Jon Husted’s a-- and it was by Jesse Watters.”

The Vice President's answer earned him a great deal of backlash online, with many accusing him of failing to take the question seriously.