'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly's Cause of Death Confirmed 4 Weeks After His Passing at 62
Nov. 2 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Soap opera star Robert Kelker-Kelly’s cause of death has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor suddenly passed away on October 3 at only 62 years old. The Office of the Regional Medical Examiner has since confirmed that he died of arteriosclerotic heart disease.
Final Hours and Warning Signs After Flying Home
Arteriosclerotic heart disease is a condition involving the hardening and narrowing of the arteries. It is typically caused by a buildup of plaque, fats, and cholesterol on the artery walls over time.
Hours before Kelker-Kelly died, his wife Allison Kelly picked him up from the airport.
On the drive home, per a report, he told her he was experiencing pain in his left arm and chest. It was so severe that he asked his wife to pull over so he could throw up.
Kelly offered to take him to the hospital, but the 62-year-old declined. Once he got home, he changed his clothes and lay down in bed. However, he was still in pain, so he asked his wife to bring him aspirin.
Tragic Collapse and First Responders' Life-Saving Efforts
When she came back to the room after retrieving it, she found Kelker-Kelly "unresponsive and not breathing."
She called 911 and attempted to resuscitate him.
When the St. Charles County Ambulance District and cops arrived, they also tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m.
Law Enforcement Questioning and Official Findings
His wife was brought in for questioning after his passing.
She told law enforcement her husband didn't have any medical conditions they knew of, nor was he taking medication. Additionally, Kelly informed them he had no recent injuries or surgeries.
She was released "with no further need for investigation," and the report read his death "appeared consistent with a medical event."
Daytime Television Legacy
Kelker-Kelly starred in a handful of popular soap operas from the late '80s to the 2000s, and starred in occasional episodes in the 2010s.
The 62-year-old was well known for his role as Bo Brady in Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995. He filmed around 600 episodes during this time. In the 2000s, Kelker-Kelly played Stavros Cassadine in General Hospital, another role still discussed by fans decades later.
Additionally, the actor starred in other soap operas, including Port Charles and Another World.