'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly's Cause of Death Confirmed 4 Weeks After His Passing at 62

Arteriosclerotic heart disease is a condition involving the hardening and narrowing of the arteries. It is typically caused by a buildup of plaque, fats, and cholesterol on the artery walls over time.

Hours before Kelker-Kelly died, his wife Allison Kelly picked him up from the airport.

On the drive home, per a report, he told her he was experiencing pain in his left arm and chest. It was so severe that he asked his wife to pull over so he could throw up.

Kelly offered to take him to the hospital, but the 62-year-old declined. Once he got home, he changed his clothes and lay down in bed. However, he was still in pain, so he asked his wife to bring him aspirin.