Learjet Co-Pilot, 20, Killed in Florida Crash Identified — as Cause of Tragedy 8 Miles From Trump's Mar-a-Lago Remains a Mystery

Gadelha's mother, Camila, and her stepfather told an outlet that she was the co-pilot on the flight, which was headed from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it entered a steep nosedive on Sunday, November 1.

Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County, and previously said she began pilot lessons in 2020, initially learning from her father, who himself had been flying since 2018.

Her school district established an aviation academy in 2023, and paid for Gadelha's pilot's license when she was just 17 years old. At the time, she joked to a local CBS affiliate that she got her pilot's license before her driver's license.

"I definitely do brag because people say, 'Oh, you can’t drive,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, but I can fly,'" she told CBS12.