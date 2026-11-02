'We're Out of Time' — Chilling Audio from Cockpit of Tragic Learjet Reveals Pilot's Final Words before Fireball Crash near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort
Nov. 2 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Chilling audio footage has been released from the doomed Learjet flight moments before its fireball crash in Florida.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the recording captured the pilot’s terrified voice as the private jet dived out of the sky and into the ground at a mobile home park, close to Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, killing all nine on board.
'We're Going To Crash Into The Ground'
The pilot reported to air traffic control (ATC) the jet was "going to crash into the ground" before screaming, "We're descending 8,000. Mayday. Mayday. We're descending 10,000ft per minute."
Seconds later, another communication with ATC heard the pilot say: "Declaring emergency. We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000ft per minute.
"We're going to crash into the ground."
Heartbreakingly, she then says in her final words that the jet is "descending at 22,000ft. Look outside. We're going to die. Holy f---, we're out of time."
Prior to Sunday’s tragic crash, the pilot had reported "moderate turbulence" and that the temperature was -47C as well as rain.
'Massive Explosion'
"We're managing the ice but it is moderate turbulence," she says, with ATC chillingly telling her to expect "better rides ahead".
The $2million Learjet 60 traveling from Texas crashed near the intersection of Military Trail and 10th Avenue North.
Harrowing dash camera footage showed the jet sharply crashing to the ground and causing the massive explosion.
Speaking at the crash site, Governor Ron DeSantis said: "When you see that video, you know, it's a jarring thing.
'It Was Like A Missile Coming Down'
'It was like... a missile coming down and a massive explosion, debris going everywhere.'
The impact left debris scattered across a significant distance and a massive crater in the road, but authorities said nobody on the ground was injured or killed in the crash.
A local resident gave her account of the disaster to Fox News, saying: “It felt like a super big explosion.”
“There was like some smoke, black smoke,' the resident added. 'And then we started hearing... the sirens sounding three minutes after.'
Other witnesses have described being 'lifted from the ground' as the road started to buckle and a massive blaze erupted.
Yet nearly 600 residents of a nearby mobile home community are now being forced to relocate, with authorities saying the entrance to their neighborhood was located directly next to the wreckage.
"Unfortunately, that's a crime scene. They're investigating that, so the people can't stay there," former Greenacres Mayor and current Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said at a news conference.
The crash also damaged nearby infrastructure, potentially affecting water and other services, he and other elected officials said.
Meanwhile, it remains unlikely that the part of the road where the plane crashed will be open "in the next 30 days," Flores said.
Nearby businesses may also face prolonged closures as crews work to repair the roadway and federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board examine the wreckage.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.