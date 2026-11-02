'We're Out of Time' — Chilling Audio from Cockpit of Tragic Learjet Reveals Pilot's Final Words before Fireball Crash near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort

RadarOnline.com can reveal the recording captured the pilot’s terrified voice as the private jet dived out of the sky and into the ground at a mobile home park, close to Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, killing all nine on board.

Chilling audio footage has been released from the doomed Learjet flight moments before its fireball crash in Florida .

The pilot reported to air traffic control (ATC) the jet was "going to crash into the ground" before screaming, "We're descending 8,000. Mayday. Mayday. We're descending 10,000ft per minute."

Seconds later, another communication with ATC heard the pilot say: "Declaring emergency. We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000ft per minute.

"We're going to crash into the ground."

Heartbreakingly, she then says in her final words that the jet is "descending at 22,000ft. Look outside. We're going to die. Holy f---, we're out of time."

Prior to Sunday’s tragic crash, the pilot had reported "moderate turbulence" and that the temperature was -47C as well as rain.