EXCLUSIVE: Constance Zimmer Reveals Breast Cancer Battle and Surgeries

"On March 13th when I was away from home – I heard these words from my doctor over Zoom: 'You have DCIS, also [referred] to as Stage 0 breast cancer.' The silence was deafening," she posted.

The 56-year-old star, who played Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy 's mother, Ann Marie Messina, on the hit series Love Story, announced on Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Actress Constance Zimmer is going through the fight of her life.

DCIS, an acronym for ductal carcinoma in situ, is a very early form of breast cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. Also known as stage 0, it means that cancer cells are growing inside a milk duct in the breast but haven't yet spread into the breast tissue.

"I was holding onto the biggest secret I'd ever held. First, I had to call my husband and get home to tell our daughter in person," Zimmer wrote about her initial shock.

She also reflected on the "mental toll that followed," sharing it was "overwhelming on certain days" as she "began talking to many more doctors" than she would've preferred.

She candidly wrote about all the medical options presented to her.

"[I felt] like my options were limited and most suggested what was the quickest way to get this mass out ASAP, which was a mastectomy," she wrote. "What if that's not what I want? What if I want to save my b--- instead?"