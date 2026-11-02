EXCLUSIVE: Constance Zimmer Reveals Breast Cancer Battle and Surgeries
Nov. 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Actress Constance Zimmer is going through the fight of her life.
The 56-year-old star, who played Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's mother, Ann Marie Messina, on the hit series Love Story, announced on Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"On March 13th when I was away from home – I heard these words from my doctor over Zoom: 'You have DCIS, also [referred] to as Stage 0 breast cancer.' The silence was deafening," she posted.
Zimmer Reveals Emotional Cancer Diagnosis Struggles
DCIS, an acronym for ductal carcinoma in situ, is a very early form of breast cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. Also known as stage 0, it means that cancer cells are growing inside a milk duct in the breast but haven't yet spread into the breast tissue.
"I was holding onto the biggest secret I'd ever held. First, I had to call my husband and get home to tell our daughter in person," Zimmer wrote about her initial shock.
She also reflected on the "mental toll that followed," sharing it was "overwhelming on certain days" as she "began talking to many more doctors" than she would've preferred.
She candidly wrote about all the medical options presented to her.
"[I felt] like my options were limited and most suggested what was the quickest way to get this mass out ASAP, which was a mastectomy," she wrote. "What if that's not what I want? What if I want to save my b--- instead?"
Zimmer Celebrates Being Cancer Free
Then she consulted Beverly Hills breast cancer surgeon Dr. Kristi Funk, who has treated Angelina Jolie and Sheryl Crow. Dr. Funk told Zimmer, "I think we can try a lumpectomy, I feel confident I can get it out."
With a lumpectomy, only the tumor and a small rim of healthy breast tissue are removed.
"She was the first doctor to make me feel like what I wanted mattered and that made me weep with joy," Zimmer posted. "It did take 3 surgeries – 3 weeks in a row, but she did it, she saved my breast and it looks good too.
"I then followed my surgeries with radiation, while celebrating my Emmy nomination. I'm grateful to be CANCER FREE," she concluded. "From hospital gowns to Emmy glamour, this was one h--- of a ride."
The 10-year survival rate for DCIS is greater than 98 percent, according to the Mayo Clinic.