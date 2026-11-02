EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Secret Addiction Struggles Exposed in New Series

The three-part series also revealed candid new details about Perry's private struggles with addiction.

"Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone," director Mary Robertson said in a statement.

"He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That's why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure."

Perry had big dreams for himself. "Making people laugh – it's a world that I want to be involved in," he's heard saying in the trailer for the docuseries. "I said, 'God, you can do anything you want to me, just please make me famous.'"

In 1994, Perry's wish was granted when he was cast in Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"I got a phone call, and I instantly knew my whole life was going to change," he recalled. "But God did not forget the other part."

In addition to drinking heavily, Perry became addicted to Vicodin following a jet ski accident in 1997.

He completed a 28-day stint at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Minnesota that same year before seeking treatment for a second time in 2001 after being hospitalized for alcohol-induced pancreatitis.