EXCLUSIVE: 'Mormon Wives' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Says She Was Bullied Off Show

Her dramatic exit comes days after Mikayla Matthews announced she quit filming midway through season 6 after learning Paul, 32, was returning after a video was released showing her throwing a barstool at her ex Dakota Mortensen, 33, which hit her son Ever, 2.

On Instagram, Mikayla wrote she told producers she wouldn't film if "that certain someone came back. Because it's UNETHICAL and kids are involved" – and also slammed Paul for "weaponizing" her fans.

Castmates Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor also hinted at quitting if Paul was still involved in the series.

That prompted Paul to snap back: "It's a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I've almost convinced myself I'm deserving of all this pain... I'm just relieved to be out."

The most recent season of Mormon Wives featured footage leading up to a domestic violence investigation involving Paul and Mortensen.