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EXCLUSIVE: 'Mormon Wives' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Says She Was Bullied Off Show

Taylor Frankie Paul says she was bullied off the show 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul has said she was bullied off the show 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

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Nov. 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul has blamed "bullying" for her quitting The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives – after a castmate publicly blasted her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's to the point of bullying for months now," Paul, a mother of three, wrote on social media announcing her decision. "Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me... laughing about my kids is disgusting."

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'Mormon Wives' Cast Revolts Over Paul's Return

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Mikayla Matthews said she quit filming after learning Taylor Frankie Paul would return.
Source: MEGA

Mikayla Matthews said she quit filming after learning Taylor Frankie Paul would return.

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Her dramatic exit comes days after Mikayla Matthews announced she quit filming midway through season 6 after learning Paul, 32, was returning after a video was released showing her throwing a barstool at her ex Dakota Mortensen, 33, which hit her son Ever, 2.

On Instagram, Mikayla wrote she told producers she wouldn't film if "that certain someone came back. Because it's UNETHICAL and kids are involved" – and also slammed Paul for "weaponizing" her fans.

Castmates Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor also hinted at quitting if Paul was still involved in the series.

That prompted Paul to snap back: "It's a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I've almost convinced myself I'm deserving of all this pain... I'm just relieved to be out."

The most recent season of Mormon Wives featured footage leading up to a domestic violence investigation involving Paul and Mortensen.

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Matthews Accuses Paul of 'Manipulating' Fans

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Mikayla Matthews said she quit filming after learning Taylor Frankie Paul would return.
Source: MEGA

Mikayla Matthews said she quit filming after learning Taylor Frankie Paul would return.

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Production was halted in March amid police investigations, although the cast later returned to tape confessionals for the five-episode season.

Matthews and Paul have had a rocky relationship over the last few months, with Matthews writing in a social media post that Paul was "weaponizing and manipulating" her followers to maintain a position of power.

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Matthews Slams Show's Costly Production Chaos

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Matthews expressed concern about losing her livelihood after stepping away from 'Mormon Wives.'
Source: MEGA

Matthews expressed concern about losing her livelihood after stepping away from 'Mormon Wives.'

On Sept. 14, just days after the fifth season of Mormon Wives began streaming, Matthews wrote on Instagram that she was no longer "comfortable" being part of the show, "especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse."

As for losing her income from the show, she wrote: "It's my livelihood and I'm extremely bothered by it. For the cast, the CREW who also had to take a break from how they provide for their family, the millions of dollars lost. Wake up people."

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