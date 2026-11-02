Darya Shipilova, 28, was working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia when she was reportedly infected by the scourge after breaking a test tube containing a vial of live plague bacterium and died on a ventilator two days after being admitted to the hospital.

Deadly pneumonic plague has erupted in Russia , killing a young lab assistant, forcing hundreds into quarantine and sparking fears that dictator Vladimir Putin 's chaos-causing country is on the verge of unleashing a super plague on America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nearly 200 people who may have come into contact with Shipilova were said to be put in isolation to contain the plague variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can be spread through respiratory droplets infected with the Yersinia pestis bacteria.

Russia's chief state sanitary doctor Anna Popova flew 2,600 miles from Moscow to Siberia to take charge of the situation, and a mask decree has been implemented in Irkutsk, according to reports.

"The situation... where a plague quarantine has been declared resembles the Wuhan case," notes a Russian political insider, citing the emergence in Wuhan, China, of COVID-19 – a virus that raced around the globe beginning in 2020 and killed an estimated 7 million-plus people.

The last major outbreak of the plague – also known as the Black Death for the dark blotches, gangrene and discoloration of the skin and extremities suffered by the infected – devastated Europe during the Middle Ages and killed up to 50million.