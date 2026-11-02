EXCLUSIVE: Russian Plague Outbreak Sparks Fears of Biological Threat
Nov. 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Deadly pneumonic plague has erupted in Russia, killing a young lab assistant, forcing hundreds into quarantine and sparking fears that dictator Vladimir Putin's chaos-causing country is on the verge of unleashing a super plague on America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Darya Shipilova, 28, was working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia when she was reportedly infected by the scourge after breaking a test tube containing a vial of live plague bacterium and died on a ventilator two days after being admitted to the hospital.
Russia Scrambles to Contain Plague Outbreak
Nearly 200 people who may have come into contact with Shipilova were said to be put in isolation to contain the plague variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can be spread through respiratory droplets infected with the Yersinia pestis bacteria.
Russia's chief state sanitary doctor Anna Popova flew 2,600 miles from Moscow to Siberia to take charge of the situation, and a mask decree has been implemented in Irkutsk, according to reports.
"The situation... where a plague quarantine has been declared resembles the Wuhan case," notes a Russian political insider, citing the emergence in Wuhan, China, of COVID-19 – a virus that raced around the globe beginning in 2020 and killed an estimated 7 million-plus people.
The last major outbreak of the plague – also known as the Black Death for the dark blotches, gangrene and discoloration of the skin and extremities suffered by the infected – devastated Europe during the Middle Ages and killed up to 50million.
Trump Warns of Deadly Plague Threat
Russian officials insist the potential contacts have shown no sign of illness – but reports claim antibiotics have run out in the region, triggering panic among citizens.
President Donald Trump issued a terrifying warning to the world, stating: "That's a disease we used to be able to control. But somehow those microbes have gotten stronger and smarter. They're like an army. The germs have really become relatively stronger than they were."
The commander-in-chief notes "things that used to work" on the disease "don't work as well anymore."
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. is monitoring the situation and admitted: "Something like that gets out and could quickly spread."
U.S. Pressures Russia Over Plague Threat
The State Department is keeping in place a "do not travel" advisory for Russia – in what some see as an early bid to shut the borders and protect America.
Meanwhile, Trump took emergency action to put Putin on the spot in a planned call as the State Department pressures Russia for more information.
Chillingly, self-proclaimed psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, also known as the Prophet of Doom, warned mere days before Shipilova's death of a future pandemic of a bacterial illness that attacks the chest – and ominously predicted the illness would be "much harder to control" than others.
Expert Warns Plague Could Outpace COVID
Renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com: "The plague is dangerous because no one has resistance to it. With most illnesses, people eventually get full or partial resistance to it through natural immunity or acquire immunity with vaccines.
"But in a case of a rare bacterial illness that hasn't been experienced in epidemic form in hundreds of years, NO ONE has the antibodies to fight this serious illness – it can produce an epidemic of Biblical proportions.
"It has the potential to be deadlier than COVID," which means more than 7 million lives could be at risk, added Dr. Fischer.
"The bacteria are based in the lungs, so it could be spread by respiratory droplets. A good sneeze can project the virus 60 feet out – especially with a gust of wind."
Experts – including Fischer – fear the Siberian facility may have been involved in a research project on biological warfare, and others have suggested genetically manipulated organisms may have mistakenly gotten out into the world.
Russia Faces Suspicions of Plague Cover-Up
Sources said Putin's regime is seeking to downplay Shipilova's death – with Russia's public health agency saying she had "pneumonia of unknown etiology" and that further testing found no microorganisms connected to her work, sparking widespread suspicion of a state cover-up.
Speaking of Russian officials, a suspicious local said: "The more they reassure us, the more frightening it gets."
Another said: "They're already lying just for the sake of lying, automatically."
Meanwhile, a medic in Irkutsk is more direct and said: "Something sinister has happened in this institute which they cannot admit to."