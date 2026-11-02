Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Vladimir Putin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Russian Plague Outbreak Sparks Fears of Biological Threat

A plague outbreak in Russia fuels growing concerns about a possible biological threat and its risks.
Source: OSVALDO SAMUEL RENDON/PEXELS

A plague outbreak in Russia fuels growing concerns about a possible biological threat and its risks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Deadly pneumonic plague has erupted in Russia, killing a young lab assistant, forcing hundreds into quarantine and sparking fears that dictator Vladimir Putin's chaos-causing country is on the verge of unleashing a super plague on America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Darya Shipilova, 28, was working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia when she was reportedly infected by the scourge after breaking a test tube containing a vial of live plague bacterium and died on a ventilator two days after being admitted to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Russia Scrambles to Contain Plague Outbreak

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Darya Shipilova reportedly died after exposure to plague bacteria at Russia's Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute.
Source: EDWARD JENNER/PEXELS

Darya Shipilova reportedly died after exposure to plague bacteria at Russia's Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute.

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly 200 people who may have come into contact with Shipilova were said to be put in isolation to contain the plague variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can be spread through respiratory droplets infected with the Yersinia pestis bacteria.

Russia's chief state sanitary doctor Anna Popova flew 2,600 miles from Moscow to Siberia to take charge of the situation, and a mask decree has been implemented in Irkutsk, according to reports.

"The situation... where a plague quarantine has been declared resembles the Wuhan case," notes a Russian political insider, citing the emergence in Wuhan, China, of COVID-19 – a virus that raced around the globe beginning in 2020 and killed an estimated 7 million-plus people.

The last major outbreak of the plague – also known as the Black Death for the dark blotches, gangrene and discoloration of the skin and extremities suffered by the infected – devastated Europe during the Middle Ages and killed up to 50million.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Warns of Deadly Plague Threat

Article continues below advertisement
Russian health official Anna Popova traveled to Siberia to oversee the response to the reported plague incident.
Source: MART PRODUCTION/SOURCE

Russian health official Anna Popova traveled to Siberia to oversee the response to the reported plague incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Russian officials insist the potential contacts have shown no sign of illness – but reports claim antibiotics have run out in the region, triggering panic among citizens.

President Donald Trump issued a terrifying warning to the world, stating: "That's a disease we used to be able to control. But somehow those microbes have gotten stronger and smarter. They're like an army. The germs have really become relatively stronger than they were."

The commander-in-chief notes "things that used to work" on the disease "don't work as well anymore."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. is monitoring the situation and admitted: "Something like that gets out and could quickly spread."

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Pressures Russia Over Plague Threat

Article continues below advertisement
President Donald Trump warned that disease-causing microbes have become stronger and harder to control.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump warned that disease-causing microbes have become stronger and harder to control.

Article continues below advertisement

The State Department is keeping in place a "do not travel" advisory for Russia – in what some see as an early bid to shut the borders and protect America.

Meanwhile, Trump took emergency action to put Putin on the spot in a planned call as the State Department pressures Russia for more information.

Chillingly, self-proclaimed psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, also known as the Prophet of Doom, warned mere days before Shipilova's death of a future pandemic of a bacterial illness that attacks the chest – and ominously predicted the illness would be "much harder to control" than others.

Article continues below advertisement

Expert Warns Plague Could Outpace COVID

Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Stuart Fischer warned that a potential plague outbreak could have consequences more severe than COVID-19.
Source: AMIR ARABSHAHI/UNSPLASH

Dr. Stuart Fischer warned that a potential plague outbreak could have consequences more severe than COVID-19.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jennifer Lawrence

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Faces Backlash Over Her 'Hot Mom' Makeover

Photo of Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle Sr.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Can't Stop Weeping' Over Dad Scandal as 'MasterChef' TV Role Backlash Grows

Article continues below advertisement

Renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com: "The plague is dangerous because no one has resistance to it. With most illnesses, people eventually get full or partial resistance to it through natural immunity or acquire immunity with vaccines.

"But in a case of a rare bacterial illness that hasn't been experienced in epidemic form in hundreds of years, NO ONE has the antibodies to fight this serious illness – it can produce an epidemic of Biblical proportions.

"It has the potential to be deadlier than COVID," which means more than 7 million lives could be at risk, added Dr. Fischer.

"The bacteria are based in the lungs, so it could be spread by respiratory droplets. A good sneeze can project the virus 60 feet out – especially with a gust of wind."

Experts – including Fischer – fear the Siberian facility may have been involved in a research project on biological warfare, and others have suggested genetically manipulated organisms may have mistakenly gotten out into the world.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Russia Faces Suspicions of Plague Cover-Up

Article continues below advertisement
Vladimir Putin's government faces allegations of downplaying Shipilova's death amid suspicions surrounding the incident.
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin's government faces allegations of downplaying Shipilova's death amid suspicions surrounding the incident.

Sources said Putin's regime is seeking to downplay Shipilova's death – with Russia's public health agency saying she had "pneumonia of unknown etiology" and that further testing found no microorganisms connected to her work, sparking widespread suspicion of a state cover-up.

Speaking of Russian officials, a suspicious local said: "The more they reassure us, the more frightening it gets."

Another said: "They're already lying just for the sake of lying, automatically."

Meanwhile, a medic in Irkutsk is more direct and said: "Something sinister has happened in this institute which they cannot admit to."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.