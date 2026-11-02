"Lily AI offers s-xy photos, videos, voice messages, texts, and live cam calls; plenty of exclusive stuff for my fans to enjoy!" Lily shared. "She offers lots of exclusive content, captures my playful side, and is enjoyable and fun, but I want fans to understand that she’s AI, not human, and can’t share a real relationship or make a commitment."

Her virtual alter ego looks like her, talks like her, and even chats in multiple languages. Fans can also score personalized content.

"There are only so many hours in the day, and I can’t personally be available to everyone all the time," Lily confessed. "A digital twin creates another experience, and she is an extension of me. People follow creators for their real lives and personalities, and I don’t think AI replaces that connection, but it can definitely be another part of the experience without becoming a substitute for the actual person."

The British bombshell just announced on Instagram that she partnered with OhChat to launch a worldwide digital doppelganger. Her new AI avatar handles fan interaction around the clock, solving a major problem for the hugely successful creator: she simply ran out of time to reply to thousands of eager admirers.

While onlookers see big paychecks and wild headlines, Lily stresses that running a multi-million dollar content empire involves grueling hours, non-stop planning, and constant travel.

"People see the headlines and read about what I do, but they don’t see everything that goes into it," she explained. "The amount of decisions that need making all the time. There’s content to film and so much more. People assume my life is super glamorous all the time, and there are definitely some amazing moments, but there’s also a lot of travelling, meetings and planning that people don’t see."

Despite the endless grind and public scrutiny, Lily takes huge pride in her self-made empire.

"I’m proud of building a career on my own terms and creating opportunities for myself in an industry that people often judge," Lily revealed when asked about her greatest achievement so far. "I’ve learnt so much along the way, and I’m proud that I’ve been able to grow, explore different projects and continue doing things that excite me."

The AI launch comes right on the heels of her high-profile link-up with rap superstar Drake. Drizzy famously wined and dined her, gifted her $10,000 cash, and allegedly handed her a coveted Birkin bag. Lily praised the hitmaker as "so down to earth, so goofy, so silly, so funny," but it ultimately didn't lead to anything serious.

With Drake out of the picture, Lily admits her taste in men has taken a surprisingly rugged turn. When asked about her current celebrity crush, she delivered an unexpected twist.

"This is very random, but Liam Neeson!" she laughed. "There’s just something about him."

With the Hollywood action star out of reach for now and her schedule packed, the stunning creator remains single. Perhaps this British beauty can code herself an AI boyfriend to keep her warm until the real thing comes along!