EXCLUSIVE: Vladimir Putin's 'Killer Plague' Sparks Fears of Global Health Crisis

Following Shipilova's death, the Trump administration spoke out on the incident.

"It's a rough disease. You know, that's a disease we used to be able to control, but somehow those microbes have gotten stronger and smarter," Donald Trump said at the time. "They're like an army.

"Even with great advancement, the germs have really become relatively stronger than they were, and things that used to work on pneumonia don't work as well anymore," he added.

The POTUS also claimed that he had a "call scheduled" with Putin that would be "very soon." The call reportedly happened three days later, but it is unclear exactly what was discussed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed to reporters that the White House was carefully "monitoring" the situation for the time being.

"There’s very limited travel between the US and Russia, obviously," he noted. "But like anything else, something like that gets out, it could certainly spread."

"So we’re watching and monitoring it closely," he continued. "I don’t think it’s cause for alarm, but it is cause for focus and a cause just to keep an eye on it."