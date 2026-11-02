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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Canadian Icon Mocks Trump in 'Lake Ontario' Song as He Accuses Prez of Trying to 'Distract' Public From Epstein Files

Split image of Bryan Adams and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bryan Adams dissed Donald Trump in his latest song release.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

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Canadian singer Bryan Adams has released a new song mocking President Donald Trump's order to refer to Lake Ontario as "Lake America," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The song, titled Lake Ontario, was released this week and will appear as a bonus track on Adams' forthcoming album How's It Goin, set for release on November 6. Adams described the project as a "love letter" to Canada.

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Lake Ontario Song and Lyrics

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Picture of Bryan Adams
Source: MEGA

Adams released Lake Ontario on the bonus track.

In Lake Ontario, Adams does not name Trump, but he refers to a leader who faces setbacks abroad and responds with a public spectacle.

The lyrics state: "But things weren't going his way in Iran. So like a baby tossing the toys from the pram. He may have thought it best to throw a low blow. And create a real dog and pony show."

Another line reads, "But it feels like another distraction. While the Epstein files were getting traction," and a later lyric says, "One day they'll come out, and we'll say 'there you go,' and then we'll all dive into Lake Ontario."

Adams also notes the lake's historical name, singing that it is "a first nation's name, not an executive order."

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Adams Included Another Protest Song

Picture of Bryan Adams
Source: MEGA

Adams also included another protest song called 51st State.

The album also includes another protest-oriented track, 51st State, which references earlier tensions between the United States and Canada.

Adams has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The new single comes amid ongoing friction that began earlier in the year with U.S. tariffs, threats regarding Canada's status as a sovereign nation, and the August executive order on the lake's name.

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The Renaming of Lake Ontario

Picture of poster showing name change of Lake Ontario to Lake America
Source: MEGA

Trump renamed Lake Ontario back in August.

In late August, Trump signed an executive order directing U.S. federal agencies to use the name "Lake America" in official documents, maps and other government materials when referring to Lake Ontario.

The order applies only to U.S. agencies and does not bind Canada, which shares the lake with New York state. Google Maps and Apple Maps subsequently reflected the new designation for U.S. users.

The renaming followed a breakdown in trade talks and came after Trump's earlier order redesignating the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

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Epstein Files

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Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

In addition to the Lake Ontario renaming, Adams also mentioned the Epstein files.

The song's reference to the Epstein files comes as the Trump administration has faced continued questions over the handling and release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with s-- trafficking before his death.

Critics have accused the department of over-redacting or delaying the release of certain files.

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