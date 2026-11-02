Canadian Icon Mocks Trump in 'Lake Ontario' Song as He Accuses Prez of Trying to 'Distract' Public From Epstein Files

The song, titled Lake Ontario, was released this week and will appear as a bonus track on Adams' forthcoming album How's It Goin, set for release on November 6. Adams described the project as a "love letter" to Canada.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams has released a new song mocking President Donald Trump's order to refer to Lake Ontario as "Lake America," RadarOnline.com has learned.

In Lake Ontario, Adams does not name Trump, but he refers to a leader who faces setbacks abroad and responds with a public spectacle.

The lyrics state: "But things weren't going his way in Iran. So like a baby tossing the toys from the pram. He may have thought it best to throw a low blow. And create a real dog and pony show."

Another line reads, "But it feels like another distraction. While the Epstein files were getting traction," and a later lyric says, "One day they'll come out, and we'll say 'there you go,' and then we'll all dive into Lake Ontario."

Adams also notes the lake's historical name, singing that it is "a first nation's name, not an executive order."