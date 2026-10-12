Donald Trump Takes Rebranding Obsession to New Levels By Launching Bid to Change Name of Pacific or Atlantic Ocean to 'Trump Ocean'

During his second term at the White House, Trump has initiated the name change of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" and the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" through executive orders, and most recently pushed for the rebranding of New Mexico as "New America."

But his latest idea, is perhaps his most outlandish yet.

Trump said: “We’ve got the Gulf, we’ve got a beautiful lake, and now someone said, 'You need a river.'

"I don't want to change the name of the Hudson River. That's too much. Henry Hudson did a good job setting up that sucker a long time ago.

"So, we need a river, we need an ocean. So, I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific."