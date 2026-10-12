Donald Trump Takes Rebranding Obsession to New Levels By Launching Bid to Change Name of Pacific or Atlantic Ocean to 'Trump Ocean'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:02 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has floated the idea of renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean "Trump Ocean" during his latest campaign rally
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was speaking at Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, when he came up with his latest controversial rebranding idea.
Trump's Most Bold Name Change Yet?
During his second term at the White House, Trump has initiated the name change of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" and the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" through executive orders, and most recently pushed for the rebranding of New Mexico as "New America."
But his latest idea, is perhaps his most outlandish yet.
Trump said: “We’ve got the Gulf, we’ve got a beautiful lake, and now someone said, 'You need a river.'
"I don't want to change the name of the Hudson River. That's too much. Henry Hudson did a good job setting up that sucker a long time ago.
"So, we need a river, we need an ocean. So, I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific."
'I Think We Should Have An Ocean'
Trump added: "We call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americas, something like that," suggesting the renaming should take place before he exits office in 2028.
"We have to. We should have before I get out. I think we should have an ocean, and we need a great river."
But there was one American waterway the president insisted would remain untouched.
He added: "Now I'm not changing the name of the Mississippi."
While the U.S. government has authority to change landmark names on domestic maps, Trump cannot force other nations or international organizations to adopt his name adjustments.
Trump Name-Changing Spree Shows No Sign of Wavering
In August, Trump mocked Canada in an AI-generated video on Truth Social over his move to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America on official U.S. maps and federal documents.
The president’s executive order notably only applies within American government records.
In the AI clip, Trump walks up to a "Welcome to Lake Ontario" sign, kicks it over and replaces it with a "Welcome to Lake America" sign featuring the American flag.
The president then rejoiced by doing his signature fist pumping dance to the Village People's anthem, YMCA.
Trump also reversed a landmark decision made under former President Barack Obama by restoring the name Mount McKinley to North America's tallest mountain.
The Alaskan peak had officially been known as Denali since 2015, when the Obama administration adopted the name long used by Alaska Native communities.
Denali has deep cultural and historical significance to Indigenous Alaskans, while Mount McKinley honors William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States.
Trump's decision to restore the McKinley name reignited a decades-old dispute over which historical legacy the mountain should commemorate.
The commander-in-chief has also attempted to rename the Kennedy Center after himself.
The courts later told Trump's administration to give 30 days’ notice before making major changes to the facility.