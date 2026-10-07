Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime

Cold Case of Dallas Woman Who Was Stabbed and Beaten to Death Inside Her Own Home Solved — As Suspect Is Arrested 33 Years After Gruesome Crime

Gary Len Ross was arrested for the 1993 murder of Davis.
Source: DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT; UNSPLASH

Gary Len Ross was arrested for the 1993 murder of Davis.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The case of Tommie Davis, who was murdered in her home 33 years ago, has finally been solved, RadarOnline.com can report.

Gary Len Ross, 56, was arrested for the brutal attack on October 2.

Article continues below advertisement

How Gary Len Ross Was Found

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Ross was found after his DNA was found at the crime scene.
Source: DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gary Lenn Ross was found after his DNA was discovered at the crime scene.

Davis' murder went cold for decades due to a lack of leads – the only noteworthy leads were evidence of forced entry and missing belongings.

But more than three decades later, new detectives with the Dallas Police Department took a second look.

Detective Andrea Isom reportedly entered a blood sample from the scene into the CODIS database. The sample matched a man named Tommy Lynn Jones.

After looking into the suspect, investigators found "Jones" was a pseudonym for Gary Len Ross. Ross is the half-brother of Davis' daughter, Lashaune Saulsman; they have the same father.

Article continues below advertisement

Gary Len Ross Is Interrogated

Ross admitted to visiting Davis days before her death.
Source: DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ross admitted to visiting Davis days before her death.

After it was discovered Ross' DNA matched the sample, detectives brought him in for questioning. Ross said he visited Davis days before her death to drink and have "sexual intercourse," but he did not kill her.

When he was pressed on why his DNA was at the scene, Ross reportedly didn't have an explanation.

Following the interrogation, cops arrested Ross for capital murder. In Texas, if the suspect is convicted, he could face the death penalty. Len had previously been arrested for attempted murder, narcotics, and robbery.

"The Dallas Police Department is committed to pursuing justice in every case, no matter how much time has passed," Major Bobbie Epperson of the Dallas Police Department's CAPERS Unit wrote in a statement. "Detective Isom's meticulous and persistent work exemplifies the dedication of our CAPERS Unit. We hope this arrest brings a measure of closure to Ms. Davis's family and serves as a reminder that justice will always be pursued."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Reacts

Davis' daughter was "in shock" after Ross was arrested.
Source: UNSPLASH

Victim Tommie Davis' daughter was 'in shock' after Ross was arrested.

When Lashaune Saulsman, Davis' daughter, learned her half-brother was arrested for her mother's murder, she was "in shock."

Saulsman admitted she believed there were family members who knew of Ross's guilt, but didn't come forward.

Additionally, Davis' daughter said her mother was not close with Ross and his family before her death, so he was lying about her letting him visit.

But although Saulsman was shocked about who allegedly killed her mom, she expressed how grateful she was the culprit was arrested.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Christa Pike

Christa Pike's First Words After Waking Up From Botched Execution Revealed — After Family Claimed They Were Told Killer Was 'Brain Dead'

pic of Christa Pike.

Who is Christa Pike? All About The Death Row Inmate Who Survived Two Lethal Injections During Botched Execution

What Happened to Tommie Davis?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Davis' murderer wasn't found until 33 years later.
Source: UNSPLASH

Davis' murderer wasn't found until 33 years later.

On May 29, 1993, authorities found 55-year-old Tommie Davis murdered in her house.

She had reportedly been beaten with a 2x4 piece of wood and stabbed with a knife.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.