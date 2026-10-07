Cold Case of Dallas Woman Who Was Stabbed and Beaten to Death Inside Her Own Home Solved — As Suspect Is Arrested 33 Years After Gruesome Crime
Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
The case of Tommie Davis, who was murdered in her home 33 years ago, has finally been solved, RadarOnline.com can report.
Gary Len Ross, 56, was arrested for the brutal attack on October 2.
How Gary Len Ross Was Found
Davis' murder went cold for decades due to a lack of leads – the only noteworthy leads were evidence of forced entry and missing belongings.
But more than three decades later, new detectives with the Dallas Police Department took a second look.
Detective Andrea Isom reportedly entered a blood sample from the scene into the CODIS database. The sample matched a man named Tommy Lynn Jones.
After looking into the suspect, investigators found "Jones" was a pseudonym for Gary Len Ross. Ross is the half-brother of Davis' daughter, Lashaune Saulsman; they have the same father.
Gary Len Ross Is Interrogated
After it was discovered Ross' DNA matched the sample, detectives brought him in for questioning. Ross said he visited Davis days before her death to drink and have "sexual intercourse," but he did not kill her.
When he was pressed on why his DNA was at the scene, Ross reportedly didn't have an explanation.
Following the interrogation, cops arrested Ross for capital murder. In Texas, if the suspect is convicted, he could face the death penalty. Len had previously been arrested for attempted murder, narcotics, and robbery.
"The Dallas Police Department is committed to pursuing justice in every case, no matter how much time has passed," Major Bobbie Epperson of the Dallas Police Department's CAPERS Unit wrote in a statement. "Detective Isom's meticulous and persistent work exemplifies the dedication of our CAPERS Unit. We hope this arrest brings a measure of closure to Ms. Davis's family and serves as a reminder that justice will always be pursued."
Family Reacts
When Lashaune Saulsman, Davis' daughter, learned her half-brother was arrested for her mother's murder, she was "in shock."
Saulsman admitted she believed there were family members who knew of Ross's guilt, but didn't come forward.
Additionally, Davis' daughter said her mother was not close with Ross and his family before her death, so he was lying about her letting him visit.
But although Saulsman was shocked about who allegedly killed her mom, she expressed how grateful she was the culprit was arrested.
What Happened to Tommie Davis?
On May 29, 1993, authorities found 55-year-old Tommie Davis murdered in her house.
She had reportedly been beaten with a 2x4 piece of wood and stabbed with a knife.