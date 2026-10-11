Donald Trump's Mystery Bulge Reappears as Bizarre Backside Bump Is Caught on Camera During Tennessee Rally

White House aide Margo Martin captured the latest sighting in a video shared online on October 10.

It showed Trump dancing onstage as the unusual shape was imprinted under his suit.

People quickly commented on X about the video, with one saying, "I don't think seeing him in depends is really the look you were going for."

"Is he wearing a portable potty or is his a-- that huge?" someone asked.

This was not the first time Trump's mysterious bulge prompted questions.

On Wednesday, September 16, a similar bump was spotted while he spoke to reporters outside Air Force One during a visit to North Carolina.

Footage shared by Martin showed the shape beneath Trump's clothing, with the apparent bulge causing his suit jacket to wrinkle in an unusual way.