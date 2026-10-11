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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Mystery Bulge Reappears as Bizarre Backside Bump Is Caught on Camera During Tennessee Rally

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump danced onstage at a Tennessee rally as an unusual bulge appeared beneath his suit.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's mystery bulge has resurfaced in a new video, with an unusual bump protruding from the back of his suit as he danced at a Tennessee rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest sighting comes weeks after a similar box-shaped bulge sparked online speculation about the 80-year-old president's clothing and possible medical devices.

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Donald Trump's Bizarre Bump Returns

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image of White House aide Margo Martin captured the latest sighting of Donald Trump's mystery bulge on October 10.
Source: MEGA

White House aide Margo Martin captured the latest sighting of Donald Trump's mystery bulge on October 10.

White House aide Margo Martin captured the latest sighting in a video shared online on October 10.

It showed Trump dancing onstage as the unusual shape was imprinted under his suit.

People quickly commented on X about the video, with one saying, "I don't think seeing him in depends is really the look you were going for."

"Is he wearing a portable potty or is his a-- that huge?" someone asked.

This was not the first time Trump's mysterious bulge prompted questions.

On Wednesday, September 16, a similar bump was spotted while he spoke to reporters outside Air Force One during a visit to North Carolina.

Footage shared by Martin showed the shape beneath Trump's clothing, with the apparent bulge causing his suit jacket to wrinkle in an unusual way.

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Source: @MARGOMARTIN47/X

Donald Trump's apparent backside bump resurfaced weeks after a similar sighting in North Carolina.

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'Diaper Don'

image of Some critics suspected Donald Trump was wearing an adult diaper.
Source: MEGA

Some critics suspected Donald Trump was wearing an adult diaper.

The September video came after the president was accused of wearing an adult diaper.

"Diaper Don strikes again," one person commented, while another wrote, "This just gives me the icks worse than before."

"I've never seen a diaper that thick," a third critic posted.

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Critics Speculate About What's Under Donald Trump's Suit

image of Others thought Donald Trump had a medical device under his suit.
Source: MEGA

Others thought Donald Trump had a medical device under his suit.

Others floated alternative explanations, suggesting the shape could be connected to a medical device.

However, none of the theories have been confirmed.

"It looks like there is a whole device under his suit tucked in his pants," one social media user claimed.

"My guess was either [an] insulin pump or [a] colostomy bag. But a portable dialysis machine would also make sense," another person speculated.

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The White House Blasts Bulge Coverage

image of The White House blasted the September coverage of Donald Trump's bump.
Source: MEGA

The White House blasted the September coverage of Donald Trump's bump.

The White House previously pushed back against speculation surrounding the September sighting.

"Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that's because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a furious letter.

He continued, "President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

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