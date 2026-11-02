Adult Film Star Blames Dating Apps and Social Media for Gen Z's Declining Intimacy — as She Insists Her Industry Isn't the Problem
Nov. 2 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Adult film star Alix Lynx gave her perspective on why Gen Z is reportedly less sexually active than other generations – and it’s not due to her industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a recent study by The Kinsey Institute, many Gen Zers are not engaging in intimacy at the same rates as other generations.
Data on Gen Z's Intimate Lives
Out of a survey of 2,373 U.S. adults ages 18–29, 29 percent haven't had s-- in the last three months, 19 percent are virgins, and 18 percent are not satisfied with their intimate lives.
"Dating exhaustion, fear of rejection, financial strain, and changing social norms may be making connection more difficult," a report by The Kinsey Institute read.
But the young adults having s-- aren't particularly safe. Only 35 percent of adults said they "typically" wear condoms, while a third report never being tested for sexually transmitted diseases.
'AI Companions' Fulfilling Desires
Yet despite not having as much sexual activity, Gen Z is still pursuing intimacy.
"Digital connection, online sexual experiences, friendships, and other forms of fulfillment may be reducing the pressure to pursue traditional romantic relationships," The Kinsey Institute reported.
Around a fourth of those surveyed said engaging online via social media, texts, "AI companions," and similar avenues satisfy "some" of their intimate and emotional desires.
28 percent reported lessened inclination to seek "in-person sexual connections" because of what's on their screens.
In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Lynx, an adult content creator, said it isn't the content online reducing Gen Z’s intimacy and dating lives.
Dating Apps and Internet Dependency
"Honestly, I think p--- is the least of it," she explained. "P--- has always existed. I think social media and dating apps are much bigger factors."
According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, nearly 90 percent of O--yF-ns subscribers are married men.
"I think social media has completely changed our lives," she said. "We’re on the internet all the time, staying home instead of going out and actually living our lives. We’re not expanding our horizons, meeting new people, or having new experiences. You end up living your life through the lens of a screen."
Regarding dating apps, she said: "Instead of thinking, 'I matched with this person, I like them, let's meet in real life,' people become pen pals and then swipe again to see what's next because there could always be someone better."
But Lynx said "real human interaction," and connection can't be replaced with the internet. If adults want to date and meet new people in person, she said, "You have to get off your phone."
Adult Website User Explosion
Lynx has been a creator on popular adult website O--yF-ns since 2017. Per a 2025 interview, she makes $150,000 a year from the platform.
A subscription platform for creators, many of whom are in the p--- industry, blew up in 2020 during COVID. From late 2019 to the end of 2020, the app skyrocketed from 7.5 million users to 85 million.
As of March 2026, this has jumped to 437 million.
The platform works by having users pay a monthly subscription to a creator’s account and gain access to exclusive content such as videos, photos, and more. Many creators also allow subscribers to text them (or staff hired to text on their behalf) and request custom content at an additional cost.