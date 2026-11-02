Adult Film Star Blames Dating Apps and Social Media for Gen Z's Declining Intimacy — as She Insists Her Industry Isn't the Problem

"Honestly, I think p--- is the least of it," she explained. "P--- has always existed. I think social media and dating apps are much bigger factors."

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, nearly 90 percent of O--yF-ns subscribers are married men.

"I think social media has completely changed our lives," she said. "We’re on the internet all the time, staying home instead of going out and actually living our lives. We’re not expanding our horizons, meeting new people, or having new experiences. You end up living your life through the lens of a screen."

Regarding dating apps, she said: "Instead of thinking, 'I matched with this person, I like them, let's meet in real life,' people become pen pals and then swipe again to see what's next because there could always be someone better."

But Lynx said "real human interaction," and connection can't be replaced with the internet. If adults want to date and meet new people in person, she said, "You have to get off your phone."