Donald Trump Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Rally as Prez Hits Out at Health Concerns

And observers couldn’t help but notice how Trump closed his eyes for significant periods during his time on stage.

Taking to X, one user wrote: "Trump's eyes are barely open as he slurs his way through one of his last 2026 rallies in Iowa."

Another chimed in: "That rally looks less like a campaign stop and more like someone forgot to wake Grandpa before the family reunion.

"The microphone is on, the eyes are closing, and the speech is wandering off without him."

Some users also felt Trump looked "fatigued" during his bid to drum up more support ahead of the Mid Terms.