Donald Trump Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Rally as Prez Hits Out at Health Concerns
Nov. 2 2026, Published 9:09 a.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked fresh health fears after struggling to keep his eyes open during his latest rally speech.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Commander-in-Chief, 80, was addressing crowds in Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday — two states he easily won in 2024 - with long speeches that finished at 10.30pm.
'Someone Forgot To Wake Grandpa Up'
And observers couldn’t help but notice how Trump closed his eyes for significant periods during his time on stage.
Taking to X, one user wrote: "Trump's eyes are barely open as he slurs his way through one of his last 2026 rallies in Iowa."
Another chimed in: "That rally looks less like a campaign stop and more like someone forgot to wake Grandpa before the family reunion.
"The microphone is on, the eyes are closing, and the speech is wandering off without him."
Some users also felt Trump looked "fatigued" during his bid to drum up more support ahead of the Mid Terms.
'There's Something Wrong With Him!'
Days earlier, Trump sparked concern when he paused his speech in Daytona Beach, Florida, to reach for a tissue and a glass of water.
He seemed to have difficulty keeping one eye open, so he asked the crowd if he could stop for a moment to rectify the problem.
He said: "Do you mind? I got a thing in my eye – watch this."
He then quickly tried to downplay the moment, adding: "I wish I had a little eye drops, but if I did, they'd say 'he's seriously ill, there's something wrong with him.'"
Speaking last month, Trump admitted to having "very severe problems" during a rambling speech to firefighters at the White House.
He said: "If you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem.
"I have other problems, I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them."
'I Have Very Severe Problems'
Trump did not disclose what the "very severe problems" were, saying: "I don't want to add them to the list, 'cos if I did I guarantee I wouldn't be here right now."
Perhaps acknowledging he had given away too much, Trump then started to backtrack on his comments moments later.
He said: "The press is going to say 'What problem does he have? Let's figure that out.'
"I probably set myself up for that one.
"I actually don't know. I was just having fun to the media. They're wonderful people."
Speculation surrounding the president’s health has dogged his second term in charge at the White House.
In recent months, several videos have circulated which appear to show Trump failing to walk in a straight line, or slapping the side of his leg in an unusual fashion.
Questions have also been raised about large black bruises on the president's hand, which the White House blames on Trump shaking so many hands.
During an earlier rally ahead of the Mid Terms, the president went into great detail bragging about his results on a cognitive test.
Trump said when he successfully remembered five words given to him by doctors, they replied "Holy s—".
"They say very few people can do that, but almost none can do them in order like that. But I can," Trump said.
"You know why? Because I’m a freakin' genius."