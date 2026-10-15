Trump Brags 'Few People' in His Audience at Rally Can 'Ace' Cognitive Test
Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to take a shot at his own supporters during a rally in Arizona, RadarOnline.com can report.
At one point in his speech, the POTUS, 80, began discussing cognitive tests, claiming that he personally passed all of his with flying colors – something that he didn't think would be possible for many people in his audience.
Trump Claims He 'Aced' Cognitive Tests
"I took them every time, and I got them all right. I aced them," he declared. "And originally, the doctor, you know, first, when I first got into office, they said, he’s a brilliant person who’s looking to take over the country. He’s a dictator. He’s horrible."
"The next time they said he’s a really stupid guy, has no idea what he’s doing, that didn’t work," he noted. "Then they did another, another, another. I said, why don’t I take- it’s called a cognitive test."
Trump Says One Must Be 'Very Smart' to Pass Cognitive Tests
"It’s a very standard test, but very tough," Trump added. "There are few people in this audience that can, once you get past the first question, which is quite easy, they show you a lion, a bear, a giraffe, and a snake."
The 80-year-old went on, "And they say, which one is the lion? Joe Biden was unable to answer that particular. No, but you know what they do?"
"The fake news, like The New York Times, when they show the test. They asked 30 questions. By the time you get to the middle of the heart, by the time you get to end, you have to be very, very smart," he claimed.
Trump Insists 'Nobody' Aces Cognitive Tests
"Like… Take a number, any number. Okay, I got it. 15. Triple it. Divide by 4. Add 37. Add another 293. Subtract 12. Multiply by 2. Divide by 3. What is your number, sir? I got it right," he said. "Nobody gets it right."
"Oh, anybody. They can’t do it. Nobody up there could do any of these things," he concluded.
Trump Appears to Diss MAGA Fans
This isn't the first time Trump has thrown an apparent jab at MAGA fans, however. At a rally in Tennessee last week, he attempted to commend the audience for their support.
“I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap," he told the crowd. "It’s true."
“But we don’t say the stupidest things; we say things of common sense,” he continued. “We say things that make sense, and probably are mostly conservative. But it’s not really conservative; it’s the things of common sense.