Trump Brags 'Few People' in His Audience at Rally Can 'Ace' Cognitive Test

"It’s a very standard test, but very tough," Trump added. "There are few people in this audience that can, once you get past the first question, which is quite easy, they show you a lion, a bear, a giraffe, and a snake."

The 80-year-old went on, "And they say, which one is the lion? Joe Biden was unable to answer that particular. No, but you know what they do?"

"The fake news, like The New York Times, when they show the test. They asked 30 questions. By the time you get to the middle of the heart, by the time you get to end, you have to be very, very smart," he claimed.