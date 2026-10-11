Donald Trump Ridicules His Own Supporters to Their Faces as Critics Declare 'It's a Cult'
Oct. 11 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump left critics stunned after openly mocking his own supporters during a rally in Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's remarks prompted a wave of social media backlash, with some comparing his comments to a controversial statement he made about his loyal voters a decade ago.
Donald Trump Calls Out Fans for Cheering His Remarks
Trump addressed the crowd in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 10, where he marveled at the enthusiastic reception from his supporters.
"It's amazing," Trump told the crowd. "When you stand up here, it's just like... the love. I could say the stupidest things, and you'd clap. 'Oh, I love you so—' It's true."
Critics Recall Donald Trump's Controversial Fifth Avenue Remark
Trump's latest comments quickly drew comparisons to a remark he made during his 2016 presidential campaign.
"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?" he said at the time.
One social media user drew the connection between the two comments, saying in part, "He marveled at the devotion of his new cult then, revels even more now that they're all he's got left."
Social Media Users Accuse President of Mocking His Base
Others argued that Trump was openly ridiculing the very people who continue to support him.
"Nobody has more contempt for Trump's fans than Trump," one critic wrote, while another remarked, "He has always known his base well!"
"It's. A. Cult. And a pretty stupid one at that," another person declared.
One user was similarly blunt, writing, "He's mocking them to their faces, and they clap for it. Because it's a cult. A cult of stupids."
Another commenter imagined the exchange as a conversation between Trump and his followers: "Trump: 'You people are morons!,' 'Yes! Yes we are!' We LOVE Trump!'"
Others Respond to Donald Trump's Blunt Admission
Not everyone interpreted the president's remarks as an insult, with one social media user responding, "When he's right, he's right."
Another sarcastically praised Trump, writing, "Trump is the most sincere, most transparent president we've ever had."
"Wow, it can tell the truth," another commenter quipped, while someone else concluded, "Even Trump knows it's a cult."
In another instance in December 2025, Trump threw shade at MAGA voters while at his New Jersey golf club.
"Smart people don't like me, you know," Trump said as the room burst into laughter. "And they don't like what we talk about."