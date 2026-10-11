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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Ridicules His Own Supporters to Their Faces as Critics Declare 'It's a Cult'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked backlash after suggesting his supporters would cheer regardless of what he said.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump left critics stunned after openly mocking his own supporters during a rally in Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's remarks prompted a wave of social media backlash, with some comparing his comments to a controversial statement he made about his loyal voters a decade ago.

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Donald Trump Calls Out Fans for Cheering His Remarks

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image of Donald Trump addressed cheering supporters during a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 10.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump addressed cheering supporters during a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 10.

Trump addressed the crowd in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 10, where he marveled at the enthusiastic reception from his supporters.

"It's amazing," Trump told the crowd. "When you stand up here, it's just like... the love. I could say the stupidest things, and you'd clap. 'Oh, I love you so—' It's true."

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Source: @ACYN/X

Donald Trump told his Tennessee rally crowd he could say the 'stupidest things' and still receive applause.

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Critics Recall Donald Trump's Controversial Fifth Avenue Remark

image of Donald Trump faced comparisons to his controversial 2016 Fifth Avenue remark.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced comparisons to his controversial 2016 Fifth Avenue remark.

Trump's latest comments quickly drew comparisons to a remark he made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?" he said at the time.

One social media user drew the connection between the two comments, saying in part, "He marveled at the devotion of his new cult then, revels even more now that they're all he's got left."

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Social Media Users Accuse President of Mocking His Base

image of Critics accused Donald Trump's supporters of blindly backing the president.
Source: MEGA

Critics accused Donald Trump's supporters of blindly backing the president.

Others argued that Trump was openly ridiculing the very people who continue to support him.

"Nobody has more contempt for Trump's fans than Trump," one critic wrote, while another remarked, "He has always known his base well!"

"It's. A. Cult. And a pretty stupid one at that," another person declared.

One user was similarly blunt, writing, "He's mocking them to their faces, and they clap for it. Because it's a cult. A cult of stupids."

Another commenter imagined the exchange as a conversation between Trump and his followers: "Trump: 'You people are morons!,' 'Yes! Yes we are!' We LOVE Trump!'"

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Others Respond to Donald Trump's Blunt Admission

image of Other social media users called out the president's 'honesty.'
Source: MEGA

Other social media users called out the president's 'honesty.'

Not everyone interpreted the president's remarks as an insult, with one social media user responding, "When he's right, he's right."

Another sarcastically praised Trump, writing, "Trump is the most sincere, most transparent president we've ever had."

"Wow, it can tell the truth," another commenter quipped, while someone else concluded, "Even Trump knows it's a cult."

In another instance in December 2025, Trump threw shade at MAGA voters while at his New Jersey golf club.

"Smart people don't like me, you know," Trump said as the room burst into laughter. "And they don't like what we talk about."

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