Donald Trump Ridicules His Own Supporters to Their Faces as Critics Declare 'It's a Cult'

Others argued that Trump was openly ridiculing the very people who continue to support him.

"Nobody has more contempt for Trump's fans than Trump," one critic wrote, while another remarked, "He has always known his base well!"

"It's. A. Cult. And a pretty stupid one at that," another person declared.

One user was similarly blunt, writing, "He's mocking them to their faces, and they clap for it. Because it's a cult. A cult of stupids."

Another commenter imagined the exchange as a conversation between Trump and his followers: "Trump: 'You people are morons!,' 'Yes! Yes we are!' We LOVE Trump!'"