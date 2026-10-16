Donald Trump Admits ‘I Have Very Severe Problems’ During Rambling Speech Amid Declining Health Fears
Oct. 16 2026, Updated 8:35 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has admitted to having "very severe problems" during a rambling speech to firefighters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, made the shock comments amid swirling rumors surrounding his health, which continue to plague his second term.
President Worrying Health Admission
The commander-in-chief was addressing the group of firefighters at the White House on Thursday when he appeared to go off topic about personal vices.
He said: "If you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem.
"I have other problems, I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them."
Trump did not disclose what the "very severe problems" were, saying: "I don't want to add them to the list, 'cos if I did I guarantee I wouldn't be here right now."
Perhaps acknowledging he had given away too much, Trump then started to backtrack on his comments moments later.
Backtracking On Comments
He said: "The press is going to say 'What problem does he have? Let's figure that out.'
"I probably set myself up for that one.
"I actually don't know. I was just having fun to the media. They're wonderful people."
Speculation surrounding the president’s health refuses to go away as he goes into the midterms.
In recent months, several videos have circulated which appear to show Trump failing to walk in a straight line, or slapping the side of his leg in an unusual fashion.
Questions have also been raised about large black bruises on the president's hand, which the White House blame on Trump shaking so many hands.
Bragging About Test Results
At a rally on Wednesday the president went into great detail bragging about his results on a cognitive test.
Trump said when he successfully remembered five words given to him by doctors, they replied "Holy s—".
"They say very few people can do that, but almost none can do them in order like that. But I can," Trump said.
"You know why? Because I’m a freakin' genius."
Trump has repeatedly boasted of his success in cognitive tests, which are given to patients to determine whether they have dementia.
The test the president is referring to is the Montreal Cognitive Test.
The ten-minute test developed by Canadian neurologist Ziad Nasreddine is intended to determine if a person has conditions like Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Sample questions include drawing an analogue clock with the correct time, with points given for correct numbering.
At his rally in Arizona on Wednesday, he bragged about traveling with many doctors.
"If people get sick in the audience, they leave them alone. You know what they call them? Collateral damage," Trump said.
He then pointed out someone in the crowd.
"If that person right over there, he looks like s--- actually. He looks like he's ready to have a heart attack.
"If he actually had a heart attack, you know what my doctors would do, they would follow the president and leave him alone.
“I've got like six ambulances and they won't use one for anybody else."