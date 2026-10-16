Donald Trump Admits ‘I Have Very Severe Problems’ During Rambling Speech Amid Declining Health Fears

The commander-in-chief was addressing the group of firefighters at the White House on Thursday when he appeared to go off topic about personal vices.

He said: "If you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem.

"I have other problems, I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them."

Trump did not disclose what the "very severe problems" were, saying: "I don't want to add them to the list, 'cos if I did I guarantee I wouldn't be here right now."

Perhaps acknowledging he had given away too much, Trump then started to backtrack on his comments moments later.