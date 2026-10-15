EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'May Be Saved in Midterms by $300Million Bailout From Elon Musk'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's hopes of avoiding a humiliating Republican defeat in the looming midterm elections could be rescued by a reported near-$300million financial lifeline from billionaire Elon Musk, whose extraordinary political spending has transformed the party's fight to retain control of Congress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Musk, 55, is said to have poured more than $276million into Republican organizations since July, financing an extensive voter-turnout operation ahead of November's elections.
Elon Musk's $300Million Republican Lifeline
The Tesla and SpaceX boss has become the largest known donor of the campaign cycle, despite previously suggesting he would dramatically reduce his political involvement following a bitter public feud with Trump, 80.
A Republican political source familiar with the fundraising effort exclusively told us: "Elon has effectively handed Donald and the Republicans an extraordinary financial advantage at precisely the moment they desperately need one.
"Without that money, several important races would look considerably more difficult."
The source added: "This is approaching a $300million rescue operation for Trump's political agenda, and it is the one thing that could save him from humiliation. There is no guarantee Republicans will win, but Musk has given them the resources to compete in contests where they might otherwise have been overwhelmed. It is a giant bailout."
Musk's Political Donations Reach $366Million
According to figures supplied by Musk's representatives to The New York Times, billionaire Musk donated $158million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the principal organization supporting Republican Senate candidates.
Another $76million is said to have gone to America PAC, the political organization Musk established in 2024, which is financing extensive canvassing operations across seven competitive Senate contests and nearly three dozen House races.
He also reportedly contributed $20million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, $10million to a group supporting Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton and $12million collectively to Republican governors' and attorneys general organizations.
The alleged contributions would bring Musk's disclosed federal political donations during the 2025-'26 election cycle to approximately $366million, exceeding the roughly $290million he spent supporting Trump's presidential comeback in 2024.
A Republican campaign insider said: "The real significance isn't simply the staggering amount involved. Elon is paying for an operation designed to find Republican supporters who might otherwise stay home, and those voters could determine which party controls Washington."
Texas Senate Race Becomes Major Priority
America PAC claims its operation has already knocked on approximately 6.5 million doors nationwide, deploying nearly 3,000 paid canvassers last week.
Texas has become a particular priority, with more than one-third of the organization's disclosed spending directed toward the state's fiercely contested Senate race.
The Senate Leadership Fund has also launched a $149million advertising campaign supporting Paxton after receiving Musk's substantial contributions.
Campaign messaging has concentrated heavily on transgender policies, socialism, and attacks against Democratic candidates.
Musk and Trump Repair Their Relationship
Musk's renewed financial commitment follows his spectacular falling-out with Trump over domestic policy legislation and threats to establish a third political party – leading to him being axed as Trump's 'First Buddy.'
However, their relationship has recently improved, with the pair appearing together publicly on three occasions within two weeks.
Trump has also described Musk as "our modern-day Thomas Edison."
Despite his spending, Musk has adopted a less visible campaign role, leaving significant operational decisions to adviser Chris Young.
America PAC has confirmed plans to remain politically active through the 2028 presidential election, potentially extending Musk's influence beyond Trump's presidency.
Musk amassed his extraordinary fortune through technology ventures, initially making millions from the sale of software company Zip2 and online payments pioneer PayPal.
His wealth subsequently skyrocketed through his stakes in electric car giant Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX, alongside investments in artificial intelligence, satellite communications and social media.