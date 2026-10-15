EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'May Be Saved in Midterms by $300Million Bailout From Elon Musk'

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has become the largest known donor of the campaign cycle, despite previously suggesting he would dramatically reduce his political involvement following a bitter public feud with Trump, 80.

A Republican political source familiar with the fundraising effort exclusively told us: "Elon has effectively handed Donald and the Republicans an extraordinary financial advantage at precisely the moment they desperately need one.

"Without that money, several important races would look considerably more difficult."

The source added: "This is approaching a $300million rescue operation for Trump's political agenda, and it is the one thing that could save him from humiliation. There is no guarantee Republicans will win, but Musk has given them the resources to compete in contests where they might otherwise have been overwhelmed. It is a giant bailout."