Elon Musk Emerges as Biggest Donor of 2026 Midterms — Pouring Staggering $276Million Into GOP Campaigns

Another $76million went to America PAC, which has built a major voter-turnout operation active in seven Senate battlegrounds and nearly three dozen House races.

Additional sums included $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, $10million to Lone Star Liberty PAC supporting Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton, $10million to the Republican Governors Association and $2million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for America PAC, said the investments "have allowed the G.O.P. apparatus to get its message out so Republicans can have a fighting chance to defy history."

Democrats' Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French countered that "Republicans are hoping to buy these elections, injecting tens of millions into races to try and outrun their unpopular candidates, unpopular president, and unpopular economy."