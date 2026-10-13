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Elon Musk Emerges as Biggest Donor of 2026 Midterms — Pouring Staggering $276Million Into GOP Campaigns

Picture of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk and Trump team up for another election cycle.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

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Elon Musk has quietly become the biggest known donor in the 2026 midterms, pouring more than $276million into Republican groups and his super PAC since July in an effort to help the party hold Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The figures include $158million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates, and it is one of the largest known political donations in American history.

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Musk is Funding the GOP

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Picture of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk is pouring his wealth into the GOP.

Another $76million went to America PAC, which has built a major voter-turnout operation active in seven Senate battlegrounds and nearly three dozen House races.

Additional sums included $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, $10million to Lone Star Liberty PAC supporting Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton, $10million to the Republican Governors Association and $2million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for America PAC, said the investments "have allowed the G.O.P. apparatus to get its message out so Republicans can have a fighting chance to defy history."

Democrats' Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French countered that "Republicans are hoping to buy these elections, injecting tens of millions into races to try and outrun their unpopular candidates, unpopular president, and unpopular economy."

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Musk and Trump Have Reconciled

Picture of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk publicly split with Trump in 2025.

The spending marks a sharp reversal from May, when Musk said he intended to scale back.

"I think I've done enough," he said at the time.

He had a public falling-out with President Donald Trump while leaving his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency but later reconciled.

Musk has kept a lower public profile than in 2024, when he appeared onstage with Trump at rallies and spent roughly $290million supporting the president's campaign.

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Ken Paxton Has Been a Big Beneficiary

Picture of Ken Paxton
Source: MEGA

Musk has heavily funded Paxton in his tight race against Talarico.

The Texas Senate race has been a particular priority, with the Lone Star Liberty PAC backing Paxton against Democrat James Talarico in a contest that recent polls have shown as competitive.

Musk's America PAC is also supporting Republican candidates in other key states as the party braces for potential losses driven by voter frustration over the president's performance, high prices and the war with Iran.

House Democrats have called for investigations into Musk's government contracts as CEO of SpaceX and his DOGE work, raising the political stakes for him.

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Republicans Attempting to Defy the Odds

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Picture of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk is trying to give the GOP a fighting chance in the 2026 midterms.

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers heading into November, and the cash infusion has allowed GOP groups to flood airwaves in the final stretch while America PAC runs a door-knocking turnout program modeled on its 2024 effort.

The donations are expected to be fully detailed in federal filings due this week, and Musk, whose net worth has fluctuated around the trillion-dollar mark, is the world's richest person.

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