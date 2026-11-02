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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fears He Will Be Left Out of Royal Inheritance Amid King Charles Rift'

Split photos of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is scared to be scared of losing his royal inheritance, according to sources.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is said to be gripped with fear his estrangement from the royal family could jeopardize his future inheritance, amid concerns that his fractured relationship with King Charles and Prince William may leave him financially excluded.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duke of Sussex, 42, has expressed a desire to rebuild ties with his father, Charles, 77, following years of family tensions.

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Prince Harry Desires Reconciliation Amid Relationship Damage

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly fears being excluded from the royal inheritance.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, relocated from their mansion in California to Britain in August with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, but reconciliation with the royals remains uncertain after the pair's departure from royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent public criticism of the monarchy.

In a recent interview, Harry emphasized his desire to repair the relationship. He said: "I want to work it out."

Harry added: "The most important thing is to reconcile."

A source claims that Harry's concerns extend beyond repairing emotional ties to uncertainty about his family's long-term financial security: "Harry's biggest concern at the moment is that the damage to his relationship with the royal family could eventually have consequences that go far beyond the emotional fallout.

"He desperately wants to rebuild his relationship with his father on an emotional level, and that is something he has spoken about openly, but there is also the practical reality that he has a wife and two young children whose futures he feels responsible for protecting."

The insider noted, "He has built an entirely different life outside the monarchy, and maintaining that independence comes with enormous financial commitments. The prospect of being overlooked when decisions are made about his father's estate is understandably something that would weigh heavily on anyone in his position, and Harry now basically fears he will be left out of a lot of his inheritance when Charles dies if they are still estranged when the king passes away."

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Prince William Prominence and Family Inheritance Uncertainty

Photo of Princes William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William's prominent role has left Prince Harry anxious about being left out of estate talks, insiders claim.

"One of the most difficult aspects of the situation is Harry's relationship with William," the source noted. "The brothers have been estranged for years, and Harry is also concerned that William's increasingly prominent position within the royal family gives him greater access to their father at a time when important decisions about the future and their inheritances may be taking place.

"From Harry's perspective, there is a fear that he could find himself excluded from conversations that affect the entire family. That doesn't mean William has actually attempted to influence any inheritance arrangements, but the lack of communication between the brothers leaves considerable room for anxiety and suspicion on Harry's side."

The royal insider claimed, "There is also the question of how much reassurance Harry can realistically expect while his relationship with Charles remains so fragile. Nobody outside the king's closest circle can say with certainty what arrangements have been made concerning his personal estate, and Harry's inheritance now remains a mystery to everyone except Charles and his wife Camilla.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Financial Pressures'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes reportedly faces substantial security and property expenses.

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"The financial pressures surrounding Harry and Meghan's lifestyle are a huge part of the picture here.

"They have substantial commitments, particularly when it comes to security, property and maintaining the independence they sought when they stepped away from royal duties that means Harry is thinking about his inheritance as a way to fund these massive costs."

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Photo of Cotsworld landscape
Source: MEGA

The couple have considered buying another home in England's Cotswolds, sources claim.

Harry and Markle's private protection costs have been estimated at up to $7million annually.

The couple are also said to be considering purchasing another residence in England's Cotswolds, as well as maintaining their $29million mansion in California, which comes with huge staff costs, including housekeeping, gardening and security.

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