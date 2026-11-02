EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fears He Will Be Left Out of Royal Inheritance Amid King Charles Rift'

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, relocated from their mansion in California to Britain in August with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, but reconciliation with the royals remains uncertain after the pair's departure from royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent public criticism of the monarchy.

In a recent interview, Harry emphasized his desire to repair the relationship. He said: "I want to work it out."

Harry added: "The most important thing is to reconcile."

A source claims that Harry's concerns extend beyond repairing emotional ties to uncertainty about his family's long-term financial security: "Harry's biggest concern at the moment is that the damage to his relationship with the royal family could eventually have consequences that go far beyond the emotional fallout.

"He desperately wants to rebuild his relationship with his father on an emotional level, and that is something he has spoken about openly, but there is also the practical reality that he has a wife and two young children whose futures he feels responsible for protecting."

The insider noted, "He has built an entirely different life outside the monarchy, and maintaining that independence comes with enormous financial commitments. The prospect of being overlooked when decisions are made about his father's estate is understandably something that would weigh heavily on anyone in his position, and Harry now basically fears he will be left out of a lot of his inheritance when Charles dies if they are still estranged when the king passes away."