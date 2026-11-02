Thomas Markle Sr. Moved Into Care Home for Dementia Patients — Sparking Fears FBI's Probe into Child Abuse Allegations May Falter

"Any decent lawyer would be able to get that interview struck and the FBI know that."

Prosecutors in the Philippines said that Markle would face the "full extent of the law" if found guilty of possessing the child abuse images.

Those convicted of the crime can face 12 years in jail.

The latest development in the case comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Meghan faces fresh questions about when she learned of allegations against her father, why police did not alert overseas authorities, and what investigators in the Philippines might uncover.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, said last week she received correspondence in 2018 detailing disturbing claims about Thomas Sr, who denies any wrongdoing.

But London's Metropolitan Police subsequently identified January 2019 as the date it received the letter.