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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Beverly Hills Mansion Goes on Sale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Beverly Hills mansion has hit the market and is up for sale.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Beverly Hills mansion has hit the market and is up for sale.

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Nov. 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Duchess [Meghan] Markle's swanky Beverly Hills crash pad is no longer available in California after their pal Tyler Perry put his massive mansion on the market for a wallet-busting $57million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 57-year-old filmmaker – who hosted the Sussexes when they ditched their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020 – is unloading his 24,592-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom spread with a 24-hour guard gate as he plans a move to Puerto Rico, according to published reports.

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Inside Perry's Lavish Billionaire Mansion

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Tyler Perry purchased the Beverly Hills property for $4.3 million in 2004 before building the mansion in 2012.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Tyler Perry purchased the Beverly Hills property for $4.3 million in 2004 before building the mansion in 2012.

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"It's time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son and just take it all in," the Madea's Family Reunion star said about his plans to kick back with his 11-year-old son, Aman.

The billionaire purchased the property, then a vacant lot, for $4.3million on April 5, 2004, and built the mansion in 2012, according to the listing.

Described as an "extraordinary expression of privacy, security and exclusivity," the home boasts a private study, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, family room and expansive outdoor terraces.

Four en suite guest bedrooms are spread across two wings, while other lavish amenities include a gym with a steam shower, music hall and wine storage space.

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Inside Harry and Meghan's Lavish Retreat

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former hideaway features a 24-seat home theater, entertainment lounge and game room.
Source: Francis Dias/NEWSPIX INTERNATION / MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former hideaway features a 24-seat home theater, entertainment lounge and game room.

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The sprawling primary suite comes complete with a fireplace, secluded deck, dual spa-inspired bathrooms, individual walk-in closets, sitting room and dedicated massage and salon rooms.

The upper level features a 24-seat home theater, a bar, an entertainment lounge and a game room, as well as two additional en suite bedrooms with private balconies.

"It's a gem of a home," said an insider. "No wonder Harry and Meghan jumped at the chance to stay there."

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