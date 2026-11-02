EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Beverly Hills Mansion Goes on Sale

The 57-year-old filmmaker – who hosted the Sussexes when they ditched their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020 – is unloading his 24,592-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom spread with a 24-hour guard gate as he plans a move to Puerto Rico, according to published reports.

Prince Harry and Duchess [Meghan] Markle 's swanky Beverly Hills crash pad is no longer available in California after their pal Tyler Perry put his massive mansion on the market for a wallet-busting $57million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tyler Perry purchased the Beverly Hills property for $4.3 million in 2004 before building the mansion in 2012.

"It's time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son and just take it all in," the Madea's Family Reunion star said about his plans to kick back with his 11-year-old son, Aman.

The billionaire purchased the property, then a vacant lot, for $4.3million on April 5, 2004, and built the mansion in 2012, according to the listing.

Described as an "extraordinary expression of privacy, security and exclusivity," the home boasts a private study, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, family room and expansive outdoor terraces.

Four en suite guest bedrooms are spread across two wings, while other lavish amenities include a gym with a steam shower, music hall and wine storage space.