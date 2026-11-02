EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair Faces Fresh Career Fears After Assault Case

The 54-year-old entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two counts of second-degree assault following a series of alleged attacks on two flight attendants, a Port Authority police officer, and a hospital nurse.

Blair was released on $20,000 bond, and her lawyer has blamed the shocking Oct. 11 episode on her missing multiple doses of a "powerful medication" that helps manage her multiple sclerosis, adding she had also fallen and hit her head prior to the trip.

"These factors coupled with the altitude resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation," her attorney Shawn Barnes said, with a shaken and weeping Blair at his side.

"This was not an intentional assault," he added.

But when the attorney asked the judge to consider the Cruel Intentions star's career as an actress, the judge replied: "Ms. Blair should not get special treatment because she is a celebrity."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this is not the first time the actress has been grounded by her bizarre behavior in the air.