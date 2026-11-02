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EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair Faces Fresh Career Fears After Assault Case

Selma Blair's career faces renewed uncertainty amid concerns over the fallout from an assault case.
Source: MEGA

Selma Blair's career is facing renewed uncertainty amid concerns over the fallout from an assault case.

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Nov. 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Legally Blonde beauty Selma Blair could be facing seven years behind bars after allegedly assaulting several people on a trip from Los Angeles to New York, and RadarOnline.com can reveal they are not surprised because she is a powder keg waiting to blow.

"Selma has a volcanic temper... and it can seem like it comes out of nowhere," a source said.

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Judge Refuses Blair Special Celebrity Treatment

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Attorney Shawn Barnes blamed Selma Blair's alleged in-flight assault on missed medication doses, a head injury and altitude.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Attorney Shawn Barnes blamed Selma Blair's alleged in-flight assault on missed medication doses, a head injury and altitude.

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The 54-year-old entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two counts of second-degree assault following a series of alleged attacks on two flight attendants, a Port Authority police officer, and a hospital nurse.

Blair was released on $20,000 bond, and her lawyer has blamed the shocking Oct. 11 episode on her missing multiple doses of a "powerful medication" that helps manage her multiple sclerosis, adding she had also fallen and hit her head prior to the trip.

"These factors coupled with the altitude resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation," her attorney Shawn Barnes said, with a shaken and weeping Blair at his side.

"This was not an intentional assault," he added.

But when the attorney asked the judge to consider the Cruel Intentions star's career as an actress, the judge replied: "Ms. Blair should not get special treatment because she is a celebrity."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this is not the first time the actress has been grounded by her bizarre behavior in the air.

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Blair's Past Controversies Resurface Again

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The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was removed from a flight in 2016 following reports of unusual behavior.
Source: Chad Salvador/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was removed from a flight in 2016 following reports of unusual behavior.

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She was removed from another flight in 2016 and lashed to a stretcher after she reportedly began crying and making bizarre allegations about a man "abusing her."

Witnesses say the Hellboy actress was seen drinking wine and the pilot alerted authorities that she may have mixed booze with medications.

She also suffered more blowback when she posted a since-deleted comment on an Instagram video about the Israel-Hamas war, claiming that "Islam has destroyed Muslim countries" and calling for "all these terrorist-supporting goons" to be deported.

"The brands I worked with were gone within a day," she said. "My agency was gone. My lawyer was gone. My publicist was gone. My book agent was gone. My book publicist was gone. My social media manager was gone."

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Blair's Hollywood Career Faces New Threat

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A source warned that Blair's latest arrest could make it harder for her to secure insurance for future film and TV roles.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source warned that Blair's latest arrest could make it harder for her to secure insurance for future film and TV roles.

A source claimed the latest incident may create new obstacles for the star.

"She might have a hard time getting insured for future film and TV roles," the source shared. "That's just a reality when you get arrested."

She was released on a $20,000 bond and is due in state court on Jan. 19.

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