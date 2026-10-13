Selma Blair Previously Sunk Her Teeth into 3 A-List Stars Before Allegedly 'Biting and Punching' Flight Attendants
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 6:29 p.m. ET
Selma Blair previously opened up about her bizarre biting habit, admitting she's sunk her teeth into three A-list celebrities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, who is being investigated for a mid-flight ruckus where she allegedly bit and punched attendants, says her strange behavior is triggered by being "overwhelmed in public."
'I Grabbed Her Arm and Bit It'
In her 2022 memoir Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, Blair shared that big-name stars have been victims of her biting.
She wrote: "My system gets overwhelmed and instantaneously short-circuits. In my life, social interactions have been cumbersome."
Blair first describes biting British actress Sienna Miller at the Chateau Marmont in 2006 after she introduced herself to the fellow actress.
She explained: "I couldn't begrudge her for any part she was winning over me.
'Starstruck' By 'Family Guy' Creator
"So, I grabbed her arm and bit it, playfully, as if it were an apple. Even as I held her forearm in my mouth, I was aghast at myself. I thought, What have I gotten myself into? Or her? This is horrible behavior."
The Legally Blonde star recalled how Miller, 44, didn't "shame" her for the incident, labeling her as "the belle of the ball" for her reaction.
Blair also bit Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane after she was invited to a Las Vegas gathering by new friend Scarlett Johansson in 2004
She admitted to being "starstruck" when she was introduced to the writer, 52, at a Sin City nightclub.
'That F--king Hurt!'
Blair wrote: "What do I do in public situations where I admire someone, but feel as if I don’t bring anything to the party? I bit him on the hand. 'Whoa!' he yelled. 'That really hurt.' It wasn’t a disaster; I didn't break skin. But I soon hated myself."
She also bit supermodel Kate Moss while hanging out with her and a few others in a London hotel suite following a Marc Jacobs fashion show.
"And because she laughed, I did it again," Blair recalled.
"The second time, she did not laugh and exclaimed, 'That really f--king hurt!'" The British model then punched Blair in the back and grabbed the actress' thumb "and crunched right into it."
"This was the first time I had any inkling of how much I might hurt people when I bit them," Blair continued. "Immediately, I transformed into a shamed nursery school kid. 'Oh my gosh,' I whispered. 'I am so sorry.'"
The Cruel Intentions star is facing seven years behind bars after allegedly "biting and punching attendants" during a mid-flight meltdown.
The star is being investigated by the FBI following the incident, which took place on a New York-bound Delta Air Lines flight on Sunday, October 11.
In court on Monday, October 12, Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault for allegedly attacking a flight attendant, nurse, and police officer, which, if convicted, could see her sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
However, her legal team is claiming Blair's reported mid-air meltdown was caused by her missing vital medication. Blair's attorney Shawn Barnes said in court: "This was not an intentional assault.
"Ms Blair missed several doses of a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms," Barnes said, adding that his client suffers from multiple sclerosis.