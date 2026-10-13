Selma Blair Previously Sunk Her Teeth into 3 A-List Stars Before Allegedly 'Biting and Punching' Flight Attendants

Blair wrote: "What do I do in public situations where I admire someone, but feel as if I don’t bring anything to the party? I bit him on the hand. 'Whoa!' he yelled. 'That really hurt.' It wasn’t a disaster; I didn't break skin. But I soon hated myself."

She also bit supermodel Kate Moss while hanging out with her and a few others in a London hotel suite following a Marc Jacobs fashion show.

"And because she laughed, I did it again," Blair recalled.

"The second time, she did not laugh and exclaimed, 'That really f--king hurt!'" The British model then punched Blair in the back and grabbed the actress' thumb "and crunched right into it."

"This was the first time I had any inkling of how much I might hurt people when I bit them," Blair continued. "Immediately, I transformed into a shamed nursery school kid. 'Oh my gosh,' I whispered. 'I am so sorry.'"