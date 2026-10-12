Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly 'Punching and Biting Flight Attendants' While Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Actress Selma Blair has been arrested following a midair meltdown aboard a Delta flight, during which she allegedly tried to wrench open an aircraft door as the plane was still airborne and injured two flight attendants who attempted to intervene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 54-year-old star was taken into custody upon landing at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, October 11, and transported to a hospital for an evaluation, where she remains, TMZ reported on Monday, October 12.
Selma Blair 'Experienced a Medical Emergency' That Led to the Incident
Despite battling multiple sclerosis, the chronic autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2018, Blair reportedly unleashed a shocking burst of physical aggression, allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another during the midair chaos.
The encounter reportedly left both crew members injured, with one requiring hospitalization.
Blair's rep told the outlet about the incident: "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."
A Port Authority spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that the "PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938 which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX. The suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Two flight attendants also reported injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The FBI is investigating this incident."
Selma Blair Had a Mid-Air Meltdown in 2016
As the FBI probes Blair's alleged midair melee, this isn't the first time she's had to be hauled off a plane following a shocking in-flight incident.
In 2016, the Cruel Intentions actress admitted to mixing alcohol and medication that led to her becoming highly emotional and making sensational claims, as one witness aboard the LAX to Cancun flight told TMZ that Blair blurted out. "He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink."
The eyewitness also said Blair claimed, "He beats me. He's going to kill me."
At the time, she was on the flight with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Bleick, and their then-four-year-old son, Arthur, returning from a family vacation.
Blair needed to be removed from the plane on a stretcher upon landing in L.A. and taken to a nearby hospital.
Selma Blair Admitted to Her 'Big Mistake' in 2016 In-Flight Drama
After the June 2016 plane incident, Blair owned up to her behavior and issued a profuse apology.
"I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his Dad, asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace," she told Vanity Fair at the time.
The Legally Blonde star continued, "I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."
Selma Blair's MS Is In Remission
Blair endured a grueling medical battle after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and had devastating symptoms for years prior that left her bedridden.
She underwent aggressive chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant in 2021, and later it was revealed that her MS had gone into remission.
"I've been feeling great for about a year. But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely... I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary," The Sweetest Thing star shared in 2025.