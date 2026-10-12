Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly 'Punching and Biting Flight Attendants' While Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight

The 54-year-old star was taken into custody upon landing at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, October 11, and transported to a hospital for an evaluation, where she remains, TMZ reported on Monday, October 12.

Actress Selma Blair has been arrested following a midair meltdown aboard a Delta flight, during which she allegedly tried to wrench open an aircraft door as the plane was still airborne and injured two flight attendants who attempted to intervene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blair is accused of sinking her teeth into one flight attendant and punching a second.

Despite battling multiple sclerosis, the chronic autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2018, Blair reportedly unleashed a shocking burst of physical aggression, allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another during the midair chaos.

The encounter reportedly left both crew members injured, with one requiring hospitalization.

Blair's rep told the outlet about the incident: "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

A Port Authority spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that the "PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938 which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX. The suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Two flight attendants also reported injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The FBI is investigating this incident."