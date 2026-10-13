Selma Blair Faces 7 Years Behind Bars for Allegedly 'Biting and Punching Flight Attendants' as Lawyers Blame 'Missed Meds'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Selma Blair is facing seven years behind bars after allegedly "biting and punching attendants" during a mid-flight meltdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 54, is being investigated by the FBI following the incident, which took place on a New York-bound Delta Air Lines flight on Sunday, October 11.
'This Was Not An Intentional Assault'
In court on Monday, October 12, Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault for allegedly attacking a flight attendant, nurse, and police officer, which, if convicted, could see her sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
However, her legal team is claiming the actress' reported mid-air meltdown was caused by Blair missing vital medication.
Blair's attorney Shawn Barnes said in court: "This was not an intentional assault.
"Ms Blair missed several doses of a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms," Barnes said, adding that his client suffers from multiple sclerosis.
Selma Blair 'Hit Her Head' During Flight
Blair had boarded the flight after working "exhaustive" and "extensive" hours in the days leading up to the trip, Barnes said.
At one point during the flight, the Legally Blonde star fell and hit her head, her attorney claimed. "These factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation," Barnes added.
Judge Indira Khan set Blair’s bail at $20,000 cash and $60,000 bond during the hearing.
The star was taken into custody upon landing at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
Despite battling multiple sclerosis, the chronic autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2018, Blair reportedly unleashed a shocking burst of physical aggression, allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another during the midair chaos.
Selma Blair Received Medical Attention After Flight
The encounter reportedly left both crew members injured, with one requiring hospitalization.
Blair's rep said: "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."
A Port Authority spokesperson told Radar that the "PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938, which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX.
"The suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
"Two flight attendants also reported injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The FBI is investigating this incident."
As the FBI probes Blair's alleged midair melee, this isn't the first time she's had to be hauled off a plane following a shocking in-flight incident.
In 2016, the Cruel Intentions actress admitted to mixing alcohol and medication that led to her becoming highly emotional and making sensational claims, as one witness aboard the LAX to Cancun flight told TMZ that Blair blurted out. "He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink."
The eyewitness also said Blair claimed: "He beats me. He's going to kill me."
At the time, she was on the flight with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Bleick, and their then-four-year-old son, Arthur, returning from a family vacation.
Blair needed to be removed from the plane on a stretcher upon landing in L.A. and taken to a nearby hospital.