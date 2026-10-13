Selma Blair Faces 7 Years Behind Bars for Allegedly 'Biting and Punching Flight Attendants' as Lawyers Blame 'Missed Meds'

In court on Monday, October 12, Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault for allegedly attacking a flight attendant, nurse, and police officer, which, if convicted, could see her sentenced to up to seven years in jail.

However, her legal team is claiming the actress' reported mid-air meltdown was caused by Blair missing vital medication.

Blair's attorney Shawn Barnes said in court: "This was not an intentional assault.

"Ms Blair missed several doses of a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms," Barnes said, adding that his client suffers from multiple sclerosis.