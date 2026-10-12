Inside Selma Blair’s Health Battle With MS — as Actress Is Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Attendants and Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight
Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Selma Blair was arrested and hospitalized Sunday after allegedly trying to open an aircraft door and assaulting two flight attendants aboard a Delta Air Lines flight bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to reports and authorities, RadarOnline.com can report.
Blair, 54, allegedly attempted to open the door while the plane was in the air, prompting crew members to intervene, TMZ reported. The confrontation allegedly turned physical, with the actress accused of punching one flight attendant and biting another.
What Happened to Selma Blair?
The plane landed at JFK, where law enforcement officers met it. The New York Port Authority confirmed that two flight attendants were injured. One was taken to a hospital for treatment. Blair was arrested and transported to a hospital for medical and psychiatric evaluation.
Because the alleged incident occurred aboard an aircraft in flight, the FBI is investigating. It hasn't been determined whether federal criminal charges will be filed.
The allegations haven't been proven in court.
Selma Blair’s Representative Claims Actress Had Medical Emergency
A Blair representative said the alleged conduct followed a sudden health crisis. “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the representative said.
Authorities haven't publicly identified the cause of the reported emergency or confirmed whether it was connected to Blair's health history.
The FBI’s investigation is ongoing. Officials haven't announced charges, and further details about Blair’s condition and the circumstances of the flight weren't immediately available.
Selma Blair Suffers With Multiple Sclerosis
Blair disclosed in 2018 that she had relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. It's a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system. She said she had experienced unexplained neurological symptoms for decades before receiving the diagnosis.
After intensive treatment, including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, Blair said she entered remission in 2021. In April 2026, she shared that she remained relapse-free, while continuing to manage chronic fatigue and occasional physical symptoms.
This Is Not the First Flight Incident for Selma Blair
The actress has also described a separate incident aboard a flight in 2016. She was removed from a plane on a stretcher and taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital after a disturbance during a trip with her young son and his father.
Blair later said she had accidentally mixed alcohol with prescription medication and experienced a blackout.
In 2024, she described that episode as “horrifying and humiliating,” telling a publication she had been unwell and didn't understand that she was experiencing neurological problems.
All About Selma Blair
Blair is best known for roles in the films Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde. She has previously admitted feeling overwhelmed in social situations.
In her 2022 memoir, Mean Baby, she recounted biting several acquaintances, including actors Sienna Miller and Seth MacFarlane and model Kate Moss.
Those accounts don't establish a connection to Sunday’s alleged incident.