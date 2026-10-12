Inside Selma Blair’s Health Battle With MS — as Actress Is Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Attendants and Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight

Selma Blair was arrested and hospitalized Sunday after allegedly trying to open an aircraft door and assaulting two flight attendants aboard a Delta Air Lines flight bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to reports and authorities, RadarOnline.com can report.

Blair, 54, allegedly attempted to open the door while the plane was in the air, prompting crew members to intervene, TMZ reported. The confrontation allegedly turned physical, with the actress accused of punching one flight attendant and biting another.