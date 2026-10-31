Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Questions Meghan Markle is Facing Over Her Father's 'Child Abuse' Scandal

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is now dealing with key questions over her dad's scandal.

Oct. 31 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle faces fresh questions about when she learned of allegations against her estranged father, why police did not alert overseas authorities, and what investigators in the Philippines might uncover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, said last week she received correspondence in 2018 detailing disturbing claims about Thomas Markle Sr., 82.

Article continues below advertisement

Letter Date Dispute

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle is facing questions over when she learned of allegations against her father.

But London's Metropolitan Police subsequently identified January 2019 as the date it received the letter.

The discrepancy has emerged as Philippine authorities are reportedly investigating allegations of child sexual abuse material made by Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60.

His father denies any wrongdoing. The central question is when Meghan first saw the allegations and what she was told about their credibility.

The author of the letter was Roslyn Loveless, Markle Sr.'s first wife, who died in 2024. Another unresolved issue is why the Duchess initially cited 2018.

Police records place receipt of the correspondence in January 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Palace Knowledge Questions

Photo of Samantha Markle
Source: MEGA

Samantha Markle accused her brother of inventing false claims.

Questions also surround the palace's knowledge.

It's been reported that information reached Meghan and Prince Harry, 42, in early 2019, but apparently was not circulated throughout the royal household.

Scotland Yard has acknowledged the allegations concerned conduct outside Britain and that it neither opened an investigation nor forwarded the letter to foreign authorities.

The force is reviewing its response and considering whether the Independent Office for Police Conduct should examine its handling.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Rift Revisited

Photo of Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and her father remain estranged after their 2018 wedding.

Meghan's public descriptions of her father have prompted further scrutiny. In the couple's 2022 Netflix documentary, she recalled their once-close relationship.

She said: "I was a daddy's girl all my life."

The statement was retrospective and does not establish what she knew at the time. Meghan has said concerns about the allegations influenced her decision to keep her children away from their grandfather.

Observers say the timing matters because the couple's relationship with Markle Sr. deteriorated around their May 2018 wedding, after he arranged staged paparazzi photographs.

He missed the ceremony and later spoke repeatedly to the press about the estrangement. Meghan wrote to Markle Sr last December following his leg amputation in the Philippines.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Called Herself a 'Daddy's Girl' Four Years After Police Letter About Alleged 'Child Abuser' Dad

Photo of Prince Harry and Thomas Markle Sr.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Bizarre Memoir Admission About Meghan Markle's Father Resurfaces

Probe Into Evidence

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jonvic Remulla Jr.
Source: JonvicRemullaJr/Facebook

Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla commented on the investigation.

Attention now turns to investigators examining devices and other possessions reportedly surrendered by Markle Jr. in Cebu. Authorities must determine whether any illegal material exists, who was responsible for it, and whether evidence supports criminal charges.

Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla Jr. said "All signs point to a possible s-x offender of the grossest kind."

The FBI said it was aware of the allegations and could assist Philippine authorities, while examining any potential violations of US federal law.

Markle Sr. is reportedly recovering in a rehab facility in Florida while he continues to recover from a leg amputation. If prosecutors eventually brought charges in the Philippines, any request for his extradition from the United States would require separate legal proceedings under the countries' treaty.

Nicholas Ty, an undersecretary at the Philippines Department of Justice, told the BBC "the matter is currently being investigated" by a task force dealing with trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

Markle Sr.'s daughter Samantha has challenged accusations made against her father by his son Thomas Markle Jr., accusing him of inventing them for financial gain.

In 2019, friends of Meghan said she had attempted to communicate privately with her father after the wedding, while he continued speaking publicly about their fractured relationship.

In 2019, Markle Sr. shared excerpts from a private letter she had written him, prompting a successful privacy lawsuit against the newspaper that published it.

Despite repeated public appeals for reconciliation, father and daughter have remained estranged, with Markle Sr. yet to meet Harry or their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Markle Sr. has categorically denied downloading child sexual abuse material or sexually abusing anyone under 18.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.