EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Questions Meghan Markle is Facing Over Her Father's 'Child Abuse' Scandal
Oct. 31 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle faces fresh questions about when she learned of allegations against her estranged father, why police did not alert overseas authorities, and what investigators in the Philippines might uncover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, said last week she received correspondence in 2018 detailing disturbing claims about Thomas Markle Sr., 82.
Letter Date Dispute
But London's Metropolitan Police subsequently identified January 2019 as the date it received the letter.
The discrepancy has emerged as Philippine authorities are reportedly investigating allegations of child sexual abuse material made by Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60.
His father denies any wrongdoing. The central question is when Meghan first saw the allegations and what she was told about their credibility.
The author of the letter was Roslyn Loveless, Markle Sr.'s first wife, who died in 2024. Another unresolved issue is why the Duchess initially cited 2018.
Police records place receipt of the correspondence in January 2019.
Palace Knowledge Questions
Questions also surround the palace's knowledge.
It's been reported that information reached Meghan and Prince Harry, 42, in early 2019, but apparently was not circulated throughout the royal household.
Scotland Yard has acknowledged the allegations concerned conduct outside Britain and that it neither opened an investigation nor forwarded the letter to foreign authorities.
The force is reviewing its response and considering whether the Independent Office for Police Conduct should examine its handling.
Family Rift Revisited
Meghan's public descriptions of her father have prompted further scrutiny. In the couple's 2022 Netflix documentary, she recalled their once-close relationship.
She said: "I was a daddy's girl all my life."
The statement was retrospective and does not establish what she knew at the time. Meghan has said concerns about the allegations influenced her decision to keep her children away from their grandfather.
Observers say the timing matters because the couple's relationship with Markle Sr. deteriorated around their May 2018 wedding, after he arranged staged paparazzi photographs.
He missed the ceremony and later spoke repeatedly to the press about the estrangement. Meghan wrote to Markle Sr last December following his leg amputation in the Philippines.
Probe Into Evidence
Attention now turns to investigators examining devices and other possessions reportedly surrendered by Markle Jr. in Cebu. Authorities must determine whether any illegal material exists, who was responsible for it, and whether evidence supports criminal charges.
Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla Jr. said "All signs point to a possible s-x offender of the grossest kind."
The FBI said it was aware of the allegations and could assist Philippine authorities, while examining any potential violations of US federal law.
Markle Sr. is reportedly recovering in a rehab facility in Florida while he continues to recover from a leg amputation. If prosecutors eventually brought charges in the Philippines, any request for his extradition from the United States would require separate legal proceedings under the countries' treaty.
Nicholas Ty, an undersecretary at the Philippines Department of Justice, told the BBC "the matter is currently being investigated" by a task force dealing with trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Markle Sr.'s daughter Samantha has challenged accusations made against her father by his son Thomas Markle Jr., accusing him of inventing them for financial gain.
In 2019, friends of Meghan said she had attempted to communicate privately with her father after the wedding, while he continued speaking publicly about their fractured relationship.
In 2019, Markle Sr. shared excerpts from a private letter she had written him, prompting a successful privacy lawsuit against the newspaper that published it.
Despite repeated public appeals for reconciliation, father and daughter have remained estranged, with Markle Sr. yet to meet Harry or their children, Archie and Lilibet.
Markle Sr. has categorically denied downloading child sexual abuse material or sexually abusing anyone under 18.