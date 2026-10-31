EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Questions Meghan Markle is Facing Over Her Father's 'Child Abuse' Scandal

Attention now turns to investigators examining devices and other possessions reportedly surrendered by Markle Jr. in Cebu. Authorities must determine whether any illegal material exists, who was responsible for it, and whether evidence supports criminal charges.

Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla Jr. said "All signs point to a possible s-x offender of the grossest kind."

The FBI said it was aware of the allegations and could assist Philippine authorities, while examining any potential violations of US federal law.

Markle Sr. is reportedly recovering in a rehab facility in Florida while he continues to recover from a leg amputation. If prosecutors eventually brought charges in the Philippines, any request for his extradition from the United States would require separate legal proceedings under the countries' treaty.

Nicholas Ty, an undersecretary at the Philippines Department of Justice, told the BBC "the matter is currently being investigated" by a task force dealing with trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

Markle Sr.'s daughter Samantha has challenged accusations made against her father by his son Thomas Markle Jr., accusing him of inventing them for financial gain.

In 2019, friends of Meghan said she had attempted to communicate privately with her father after the wedding, while he continued speaking publicly about their fractured relationship.

In 2019, Markle Sr. shared excerpts from a private letter she had written him, prompting a successful privacy lawsuit against the newspaper that published it.

Despite repeated public appeals for reconciliation, father and daughter have remained estranged, with Markle Sr. yet to meet Harry or their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Markle Sr. has categorically denied downloading child sexual abuse material or sexually abusing anyone under 18.