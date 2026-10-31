EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Called Herself a 'Daddy's Girl' Four Years After Police Letter About Alleged 'Child Abuser' Dad

The contrast has attracted renewed attention on the Duchess following allegations about suspected child sexual abuse material recovered from her father's former home in the Philippines.

Markle Sr. denies any wrongdoing.

Reflecting on their once-close relationship, Meghan said: "I've been a Daddy's Girl my whole life."

The remark described a childhood in which her father, a Hollywood lighting director, encouraged her ambitions, took her to dance classes and introduced her to television production.

Meghan visited him on sets and recalled how he supported her early attempts to become an actress.

In a Father's Day tribute published before their estrangement, Meghan also remembered his work lighting school musicals and helping her create a photographic darkroom at home.

She wrote at the time: "He is the person who believed in this grand dream of mine well before I could even see it as a possibility."