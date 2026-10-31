Crystal Harris Admits She 'Absolutely Wouldn't Have' Married Hugh Hefner After Accusing Him of Sexual Assault and Incest

During an October 27 appearance on the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast, Harris was asked whether she believed she had experienced r--- during her relationship with Hefner.

"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do," she recalled.

"There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," Harris continued. "In the bedroom, things would happen that ended up just not being OK."