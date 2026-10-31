Crystal Harris Admits She 'Absolutely Wouldn't Have' Married Hugh Hefner After Accusing Him of Sexual Assault and Incest
Oct. 31 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Crystal Harris is looking back on her marriage to late P------ founder Hugh Hefner with deep regret, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former model has also made a series of disturbing allegations about her late husband, accusing him of sexual assault and describing troubling encounters in the bedroom.
Crystal Harris Regrets Marrying Hugh Hefner
During an interview, Harris, 40, revealed that she frequently questions her decision to marry Hefner, who died in September 2017 at 91 years old.
"If I could go back, I absolutely wouldn't have [married Hugh]," she confessed.
"I came from a broken home. I didn't have a father. And I know now that Hef chose people he could easily manipulate, like that was it," Harris added.
Crystal Harris Makes Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations
During an October 27 appearance on the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast, Harris was asked whether she believed she had experienced r--- during her relationship with Hefner.
"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do," she recalled.
"There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," Harris continued. "In the bedroom, things would happen that ended up just not being OK."
Crystal Harris Details Alleged Encounter with Dirty Intimate Toys
Harris also described an alleged encounter involving visibly dirty intimate toys.
"I remember him pulling them out, and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty, and he's just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [s-- toys] and just shoving them in us," she alleged.
When Guerrero suggested the experience sounded like r---, Harris agreed.
"He's not gentle," she added. "After, he's snoring and I'm like trying to sleep after what happened, and my body's in pain."
Crystal Harris Accuses Hugh Hefner of Incest
Harris also recalled an alleged incident involving former P------ models and twin sisters Kristina and Karissa Shannon.
She claimed Hefner attempted to make the siblings participate in sexual activity with one another.
"That is incest. That is disgusting," Harris expressed on the podcast. "I didn't want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard."
"He just needed more of a high or stimulation. There was nothing intimate about anything to do with him," she alleged.