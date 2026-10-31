EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Bizarre Memoir Admission About Meghan Markle's Father Resurfaces

The passage has attracted renewed attention following reports that Thomas Markle Sr., 82, is being investigated over suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered among possessions recovered from his former home in Cebu City, Philippines, by his son Thomas Markle Jr.

Harry described his father-in-law as "a complicated man" while challenging reports the former television technician had barricaded his windows to escape journalists.

He wrote: "The press reported that, as a result (of the press interest), Meg's father had nailed plywood over his windows. But this wasn't true. He'd often had plywood nailed over his windows, even when living in Los Angeles, well before Meg started dating me. Complicated man."

The unusual recollection offers a glimpse into Harry's understanding of Markle Sr.'s private life before the relationship between father and daughter collapsed.

However, the memoir provides no explanation for the plywood, and there is no established connection between the boarded windows and the allegations now attracting attention.