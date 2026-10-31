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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Bizarre Memoir Admission About Meghan Markle's Father Resurfaces

Photo of Prince Harry and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry mentioned his father-in-law in his memoir.

Oct. 31 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry's extraordinary admission Meghan Markle's father routinely boarded up the windows of his homes has resurfaced amid disturbing allegations concerning the former Hollywood lighting director's alleged collection of computers, photographs, and books, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 42, made the revelation in his 2023 memoir, Spare, while discussing the intense scrutiny surrounding his marriage to Meghan, 45, in 2018.

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Memoir Detail Resurfaces

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Photo of Prince Harry and boarded up window
Source: pexels.com;MEGA

Prince Harry's memoir revisited Thomas Markle Sr.'s boarded-up windows.

The passage has attracted renewed attention following reports that Thomas Markle Sr., 82, is being investigated over suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered among possessions recovered from his former home in Cebu City, Philippines, by his son Thomas Markle Jr.

Harry described his father-in-law as "a complicated man" while challenging reports the former television technician had barricaded his windows to escape journalists.

He wrote: "The press reported that, as a result (of the press interest), Meg's father had nailed plywood over his windows. But this wasn't true. He'd often had plywood nailed over his windows, even when living in Los Angeles, well before Meg started dating me. Complicated man."

The unusual recollection offers a glimpse into Harry's understanding of Markle Sr.'s private life before the relationship between father and daughter collapsed.

However, the memoir provides no explanation for the plywood, and there is no established connection between the boarded windows and the allegations now attracting attention.

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Police Probe Deepens

Photo of Thomas Markle Jr
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly handed four boxes of belongings to police.

Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, handed four boxes of belongings to police in the Philippines after reporting the discovery of suspected child sexual abuse material.

Among the publications reportedly recovered was Hollywood Lolitas: The Nymphet Syndrome in the Movies, which Markle Sr. later characterized as a "history book."

It's also been reported that computer drives contained hundreds of suspected illegal images and videos.

Markle Sr. has categorically denied downloading child sexual abuse material or sexually abusing anyone under 18.

Responding to the accusations, he said: "It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

He added: "This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."

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Allegations Spark Denials

Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. denied allegations involving suspected illegal images.

Markle Sr. has also denied appearing in a photograph allegedly depicting him engaged in sexual activity with someone who appeared underage.

Markle Jr. disputes his father's denials and says investigators should examine the recovered possessions. The allegations remain unproven, and no criminal conviction arising from the reported discoveries has been established.

Harry's relationship with his father-in-law deteriorated before his Windsor wedding to Meghan, following revelations Markle Sr had participated in staged paparazzi photographs.

Markle Sr subsequently missed the ceremony, citing health problems, and continued giving interviews about his estrangement from his daughter.

Their relationship worsened after he shared excerpts from a private letter Meghan had written to him, leading to successful privacy litigation against the newspaper that published it.

Harry's memoir revisited the pressures surrounding their wedding and the family's increasingly fractured relationships, including the extraordinary circumstances in which Meghan's father became a prominent figure in the couple's dispute with the British tabloid press.

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Split photos of Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's estrangement from her father began before her 2018 wedding.

The younger Markle is said to have spent nine hours transferring the possessions to Cebu City police and offered to cooperate with inquiries.

Local child protection officers are understood to be preparing to examine the material.

Markle Sr. is also said to have acknowledged paying for s-x in the Philippines, while emphatically denying any sexual contact with minors, and said he had never downloaded p-rnography and offered to undergo a polygraph examination.

He was reportedly receiving care at a rehabilitation facility in Florida when the allegations emerged.

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