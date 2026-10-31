Donald Trump Floats Nicki Minaj as Next White House Press Secretary: 'That's a Good Idea'
Oct. 31 2026, Updated 12:24 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has entertained the possibility of Nicki Minaj taking on a new role in his administration as White House press secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comments come days after Minaj joined Trump at a Michigan rally where he made remarks about her backside.
Donald Trump Considers Nicki Minaj for White House Role
During an appearance on The Benny Show, Trump was asked about the possibility of Minaj stepping behind the White House briefing room podium.
"That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that," the president replied.
The idea gained attention after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared footage of Minaj aboard Air Force One.
"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" Cheung wrote on X.
Nicki Minaj Declares Her Support for Donald Trump
The speculation follows Minaj's appearance alongside Trump at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25.
"President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time," Minaj told the audience. "And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again."
She also praised Trump's return to office, saying, "Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country."
Minaj called the upcoming midterms "a major turning point for our country" and encouraged voters to support the Republican candidates.
Donald Trump Compliments Nicki Minaj's Backside
Trump made headlines during the appearance when he interrupted his speech to comment on the rapper's appearance.
"By the way, I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj," he told the crowd. "That's hard to miss."
Minaj stood up and waved as the audience reacted.
Trump added, "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."
Joe Rogan Reacts to Donald Trump's Bizarre Compliment
The moment later became a topic of conversation on Joe Rogan's podcast, where the host discussed Minaj's political support with comedian Colum Tyrrell.
"What do you think that's all about?" Rogan asked.
"She needs to sell CDs or something," Tyrrell responded. "I don't know."
Tyrrell recounted Trump's comments about Minaj's backside.
"He brought her out, and he's like, Nicki Minaj, she's great, she's got a great a--," he explained.
"He said that?" Rogan asked.
"Yeah, he said, you can't miss that a--. He goes, 'Show them, show them, Nicki', and Nicki got up and did a little spin for the crowd," Tyrrell described.
"Oh, my God! Oh my God," Rogan responded. "That is so crazy."