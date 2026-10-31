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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Floats Nicki Minaj as Next White House Press Secretary: 'That's a Good Idea'

split image of Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested Nicki Minaj could become the next White House press secretary.

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Oct. 31 2026, Updated 12:24 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has entertained the possibility of Nicki Minaj taking on a new role in his administration as White House press secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comments come days after Minaj joined Trump at a Michigan rally where he made remarks about her backside.

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Donald Trump Considers Nicki Minaj for White House Role

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image of Donald Trump said having Nicki Minaj as his press secretary was a 'good idea.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said having Nicki Minaj as his press secretary was a 'good idea.'

During an appearance on The Benny Show, Trump was asked about the possibility of Minaj stepping behind the White House briefing room podium.

"That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that," the president replied.

The idea gained attention after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared footage of Minaj aboard Air Force One.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" Cheung wrote on X.

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Nicki Minaj Declares Her Support for Donald Trump

image of Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump at a Michigan rally on October 25.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump at a Michigan rally on October 25.

The speculation follows Minaj's appearance alongside Trump at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25.

"President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time," Minaj told the audience. "And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again."

She also praised Trump's return to office, saying, "Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country."

Minaj called the upcoming midterms "a major turning point for our country" and encouraged voters to support the Republican candidates.

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Donald Trump Compliments Nicki Minaj's Backside

image of Donald Trump made an unsolicited comment about Nicki Minaj's backside at the rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made an unsolicited comment about Nicki Minaj's backside at the rally.

Trump made headlines during the appearance when he interrupted his speech to comment on the rapper's appearance.

"By the way, I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj," he told the crowd. "That's hard to miss."

Minaj stood up and waved as the audience reacted.

Trump added, "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

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image of Joe Rogan appeared stunned after hearing about Donald Trump's remarks toward Nicki Minaj.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan appeared stunned after hearing about Donald Trump's remarks toward Nicki Minaj.

The moment later became a topic of conversation on Joe Rogan's podcast, where the host discussed Minaj's political support with comedian Colum Tyrrell.

"What do you think that's all about?" Rogan asked.

"She needs to sell CDs or something," Tyrrell responded. "I don't know."

Tyrrell recounted Trump's comments about Minaj's backside.

"He brought her out, and he's like, Nicki Minaj, she's great, she's got a great a--," he explained.

"He said that?" Rogan asked.

"Yeah, he said, you can't miss that a--. He goes, 'Show them, show them, Nicki', and Nicki got up and did a little spin for the crowd," Tyrrell described.

"Oh, my God! Oh my God," Rogan responded. "That is so crazy."

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