Donald Trump Floats Nicki Minaj as Next White House Press Secretary: 'That's a Good Idea'

During an appearance on The Benny Show, Trump was asked about the possibility of Minaj stepping behind the White House briefing room podium.

"That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that," the president replied.

The idea gained attention after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared footage of Minaj aboard Air Force One.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" Cheung wrote on X.