EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj's Legal Nightmare Deepens as Judge Freezes $275K Lawsuit Amid Buzz She Could Become Trump's Press Secretary

The order comes after attorney Bruce W. Bieber, representing the law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever, LLP, filed a motion on October 23 seeking permission to withdraw from the case.

In the filing, Bieber cited "irreconcilable differences" between the legal team and Minaj, alleging disagreements over litigation strategy and a communication breakdown.

The attorneys claimed the relationship had deteriorated to the point that continuing their representation had become unreasonably difficult.

The judge has now scheduled oral arguments for December 1 at 10 a.m. in the New York Supreme Court.

Until the court resolves the withdrawal motion, the underlying lawsuit remains on hold. The judge has not yet granted the attorneys permission to leave the case.