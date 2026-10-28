EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj's Legal Nightmare Deepens as Judge Freezes $275K Lawsuit Amid Buzz She Could Become Trump's Press Secretary
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj may be making headlines as a potential new face of President Donald Trump's White House, but behind the scenes, the rap superstar is facing another legal headache, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A New York judge temporarily froze her $275,000 lawsuit while her attorneys fight to walk away from the case. According to court documents obtained by Radar, New York Supreme Court Justice Leslie A. Stroth signed an October 27 order staying all proceedings in the legal battle involving Minaj and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC, while considering a request from her attorneys to withdraw from representing the defendants.
Nicki Minaj's Lawyers Fight to Dump Her as Judge Freezes Case
The order comes after attorney Bruce W. Bieber, representing the law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever, LLP, filed a motion on October 23 seeking permission to withdraw from the case.
In the filing, Bieber cited "irreconcilable differences" between the legal team and Minaj, alleging disagreements over litigation strategy and a communication breakdown.
The attorneys claimed the relationship had deteriorated to the point that continuing their representation had become unreasonably difficult.
The judge has now scheduled oral arguments for December 1 at 10 a.m. in the New York Supreme Court.
Until the court resolves the withdrawal motion, the underlying lawsuit remains on hold. The judge has not yet granted the attorneys permission to leave the case.
$275K Fight Over Luxury Expenses
The legal dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by 24/7 Productions (USA) Inc., which claims Minaj and Pink Friday Productions failed to reimburse $275,149.62 in expenses connected to promotional events surrounding her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2.
The company alleges it covered costly accommodations, transportation, and other production expenses for events associated with the Starships rapper.
Among the disputed charges is a reported $103,730 hotel bill at The Langham in New York, including a suite costing approximately $9,500 per night.
The lawsuit also references a nearly $2,000 private dinner and additional luxury accommodations in Florida.
Minaj has disputed personal responsibility for the alleged debt, while Pink Friday Productions has maintained that the disputed obligations were paid.
From Rap Queen to Trump's White House Press Secretary?
The courtroom development comes as Minaj's increasingly public relationship with Trump fuels speculation about a possible role in his administration.
On Sunday, October 25, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj aboard Air Force One praising Trump's business experience, economic policies, and leadership.
Cheung jokingly suggested the Grammy-nominated rapper could become the administration's next White House press secretary.
"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" Cheung wrote on X.
The remarks followed the departure of Katie Zacharia from the position. The White House has not announced that Minaj is formally being considered.
From Air Force One to Courtroom Drama
Minaj also accompanied Trump to a Michigan campaign rally, where the president publicly acknowledged the hitmaker and praised her support.
But while her political profile continues to attract attention, her legal team faces a December hearing that could determine whether she must secure new representation in the ongoing financial dispute.
For now, the $275,000 case remains paused, leaving Minaj's next courtroom move unresolved.