EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Devastated' Over New Gossip About Keith Urban's Past With Jennifer Lopez
Oct. 31 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is said to be devastated by renewed speculation surrounding her ex-husband Keith Urban's relationship with Jennifer Lopez, amid claims the Oscar-winning actress is questioning whether their flirtatious friendship concealed something more during her marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kidman, 59, and Urban, 58, separated in September 2025 after 19 years together, finalizing their divorce earlier this year.
Nicole Kidman 'Devastated' by Jennifer Lopez Rumors, Sources Claim
However, fresh rumors about Urban's closeness to Lopez, 57, whom he worked alongside on American Idol in 2014, are now said to have reopened painful questions about their relationship as the former couple attempt to move forward.
An insider told us Kidman had become increasingly unsettled by suggestions that Urban and Lopez might now be considering a romantic relationship.
The source claimed: "Nicole has spent months trying to put the heartbreak of her marriage breakdown behind her, and just when she felt she was finally getting some emotional distance from Keith, new whispers about Jennifer have dragged her straight back into it.
"The idea that they might start dating now isn't really the issue – Nicole knows their marriage is over, and she has no intention of dictating who Keith sees. What's potentially devastating for her is the thought that there could have been another dimension to their friendship all those years ago, when she believed her marriage was secure."
"She's struggling with the possibility that something she dismissed as harmless flirting might have meant considerably more," the insider claimed. "After everything she's been through, the last thing she wants is to discover that there were secrets in her marriage that she knew absolutely nothing about."
Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez 'Chemistry' Revisited
The insider added: "Nicole was never particularly concerned about Jennifer when she and Keith were working together on American Idol. There was plenty of playful banter, lingering looks, and obvious chemistry between them, but Keith reassured her that it was all part of the show.
"He made it sound like the producers wanted the judges to have that sort of entertaining relationship on camera, and Nicole had no reason to question his explanation. She trusted her husband completely. But now that people are talking about Keith and Jennifer potentially getting together, she's looking at those old interactions through an entirely different lens."
The source claimed Kidman is "wondering whether she was being naïve, whether the attraction was genuine, and whether anything happened away from the cameras. Nicole doesn't want to spend the rest of her life second-guessing what went on during her marriage.
"She now wants Keith to look her in the eye and tell her the truth about the nature of their relationship back then. Even if the answer is difficult to hear, she'd rather have complete clarity than be left with doubts that could haunt her for years."
Urban and Lopez are understood to have maintained contact following their respective divorces, with suggestions they could collaborate on a country music project in Nashville.
Lopez previously described recording a duet with Urban as a "dream come true," while their affectionate exchanges during American Idol attracted huge attention.
At the time, Urban was married to Kidman, while Lopez was dating dancer Casper Smart.
Nicole Kidman 'Demands Answers' Over Keith Urban's Past
Another source suggested their shared musical interests could provide opportunities for their friendship to develop.
The insider said: "Jennifer has never made any secret of how highly she rates Keith, both as a musician and as someone she genuinely enjoys spending time with. They had an unmistakable rapport when they worked together on American Idol, and there's always been a sense that they clicked on a level that went beyond simply being colleagues.
"The circumstances are completely different now, of course. They're both coming out of major relationships, they're free to make their own decisions, and nothing is stopping them from exploring whether that old chemistry might translate into something more.
"Jennifer has spoken enthusiastically about wanting to work with Keith musically, and spending long hours together in a recording studio could certainly allow them to reconnect. She's always been someone who follows her heart, and some of her most significant relationships have developed through professional collaborations.
"Keith's friends think he'd be foolish not to consider asking her out, particularly given how well they already know each other. But there's a huge difference between two single people potentially embarking on a romance today and suggesting that anything inappropriate happened when Keith was married to Nicole. Nobody has established that their friendship ever crossed that line. For now, there's plenty of speculation about what could happen between them, but absolutely nothing confirmed about a romantic relationship, either in the past or the present."
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Custody Battle
Kidman and Urban's separation initially prompted reports of tensions over their daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.
The actress has secured primary custody of the kids. Urban previously denied rumors linking him romantically to his younger support act, Maggie Baugh, 25.
Meanwhile, Lopez has faced speculation about her relationship with Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein following the breakdown of her marriage to Ben Affleck in 2024.