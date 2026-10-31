EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Devastated' Over New Gossip About Keith Urban's Past With Jennifer Lopez

However, fresh rumors about Urban's closeness to Lopez, 57, whom he worked alongside on American Idol in 2014, are now said to have reopened painful questions about their relationship as the former couple attempt to move forward.

An insider told us Kidman had become increasingly unsettled by suggestions that Urban and Lopez might now be considering a romantic relationship.

The source claimed: "Nicole has spent months trying to put the heartbreak of her marriage breakdown behind her, and just when she felt she was finally getting some emotional distance from Keith, new whispers about Jennifer have dragged her straight back into it.

"The idea that they might start dating now isn't really the issue – Nicole knows their marriage is over, and she has no intention of dictating who Keith sees. What's potentially devastating for her is the thought that there could have been another dimension to their friendship all those years ago, when she believed her marriage was secure."

"She's struggling with the possibility that something she dismissed as harmless flirting might have meant considerably more," the insider claimed. "After everything she's been through, the last thing she wants is to discover that there were secrets in her marriage that she knew absolutely nothing about."