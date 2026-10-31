Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Devastated' Over New Gossip About Keith Urban's Past With Jennifer Lopez

Split photos of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman isn't too happy with the latest Keith Urban-Jennifer Lopez rumors, according to sources.

Oct. 31 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicole Kidman is said to be devastated by renewed speculation surrounding her ex-husband Keith Urban's relationship with Jennifer Lopez, amid claims the Oscar-winning actress is questioning whether their flirtatious friendship concealed something more during her marriage.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kidman, 59, and Urban, 58, separated in September 2025 after 19 years together, finalizing their divorce earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman 'Devastated' by Jennifer Lopez Rumors, Sources Claim

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Kidman is reeling over the Urban-Lopez rumors, insiders claim.

However, fresh rumors about Urban's closeness to Lopez, 57, whom he worked alongside on American Idol in 2014, are now said to have reopened painful questions about their relationship as the former couple attempt to move forward.

An insider told us Kidman had become increasingly unsettled by suggestions that Urban and Lopez might now be considering a romantic relationship.

The source claimed: "Nicole has spent months trying to put the heartbreak of her marriage breakdown behind her, and just when she felt she was finally getting some emotional distance from Keith, new whispers about Jennifer have dragged her straight back into it.

"The idea that they might start dating now isn't really the issue – Nicole knows their marriage is over, and she has no intention of dictating who Keith sees. What's potentially devastating for her is the thought that there could have been another dimension to their friendship all those years ago, when she believed her marriage was secure."

"She's struggling with the possibility that something she dismissed as harmless flirting might have meant considerably more," the insider claimed. "After everything she's been through, the last thing she wants is to discover that there were secrets in her marriage that she knew absolutely nothing about."

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez 'Chemistry' Revisited

Photo of Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Urban shared flirty moments on 'American Idol.'

The insider added: "Nicole was never particularly concerned about Jennifer when she and Keith were working together on American Idol. There was plenty of playful banter, lingering looks, and obvious chemistry between them, but Keith reassured her that it was all part of the show.

"He made it sound like the producers wanted the judges to have that sort of entertaining relationship on camera, and Nicole had no reason to question his explanation. She trusted her husband completely. But now that people are talking about Keith and Jennifer potentially getting together, she's looking at those old interactions through an entirely different lens."

The source claimed Kidman is "wondering whether she was being naïve, whether the attraction was genuine, and whether anything happened away from the cameras. Nicole doesn't want to spend the rest of her life second-guessing what went on during her marriage.

"She now wants Keith to look her in the eye and tell her the truth about the nature of their relationship back then. Even if the answer is difficult to hear, she'd rather have complete clarity than be left with doubts that could haunt her for years."

Urban and Lopez are understood to have maintained contact following their respective divorces, with suggestions they could collaborate on a country music project in Nashville.

Lopez previously described recording a duet with Urban as a "dream come true," while their affectionate exchanges during American Idol attracted huge attention.

At the time, Urban was married to Kidman, while Lopez was dating dancer Casper Smart.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman 'Demands Answers' Over Keith Urban's Past

Split photos of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Kidman reportedly wants answers about Urban and Lopez.

Another source suggested their shared musical interests could provide opportunities for their friendship to develop.

The insider said: "Jennifer has never made any secret of how highly she rates Keith, both as a musician and as someone she genuinely enjoys spending time with. They had an unmistakable rapport when they worked together on American Idol, and there's always been a sense that they clicked on a level that went beyond simply being colleagues.

"The circumstances are completely different now, of course. They're both coming out of major relationships, they're free to make their own decisions, and nothing is stopping them from exploring whether that old chemistry might translate into something more.

"Jennifer has spoken enthusiastically about wanting to work with Keith musically, and spending long hours together in a recording studio could certainly allow them to reconnect. She's always been someone who follows her heart, and some of her most significant relationships have developed through professional collaborations.

"Keith's friends think he'd be foolish not to consider asking her out, particularly given how well they already know each other. But there's a huge difference between two single people potentially embarking on a romance today and suggesting that anything inappropriate happened when Keith was married to Nicole. Nobody has established that their friendship ever crossed that line. For now, there's plenty of speculation about what could happen between them, but absolutely nothing confirmed about a romantic relationship, either in the past or the present."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Carl Dean and Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's New $13Million Memoir Set to Detail Affair That Almost Ended Her Marriage

John Hinckley Jr. launches podcast decades after Reagan shooting, reflecting on his life since then.

EXCLUSIVE: John Hinckley Jr. Launches Podcast Decades After Reagan Shooting

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Custody Battle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman secured primary custody of their two daughters.

Kidman and Urban's separation initially prompted reports of tensions over their daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The actress has secured primary custody of the kids. Urban previously denied rumors linking him romantically to his younger support act, Maggie Baugh, 25.

Meanwhile, Lopez has faced speculation about her relationship with Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein following the breakdown of her marriage to Ben Affleck in 2024.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.