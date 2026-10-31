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Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Sheriff Reveals Major DNA Update as Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Continues — 'No Tip Is Too Small'

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed investigators traveled to Florida to explore additional DNA testing in the Nancy Guthrie case.

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Oct. 31 2026, Updated 11:18 a.m. ET

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The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is taking a new turn as authorities pursue additional DNA testing nearly nine months after she went missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that investigators traveled to Florida earlier this month to meet with laboratory scientists in hopes of advancing the case.

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Sheriff Chris Nanos Shares New DNA Development

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image of Investigators are working with laboratory scientists in hopes of advancing the Nancy Guthrie case.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Investigators are working with laboratory scientists in hopes of advancing the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nanos addressed the latest efforts in a statement shared on X on October 30.

"The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation," the sheriff said.

"Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case," he continued. "A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all our partners to solve this case."

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Source: @PIMASHERIFF/X

Sheriff Chris Nanos made the announcement on October 30.

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Cops Urge Public to Come Forward

image of Sheriff Chis Nanos begged people to come forward with information.
Source: @PIMACOUNTYSHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT/YOUTUBE

Sheriff Chis Nanos begged people to come forward with information.

The sheriff also made a direct appeal to anyone who might have information about Guthrie's disappearance.

"No tip is too small. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation," Nanos stated.

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Possible Ransom Note Previously Investigated

image of Authorities previously investigated a possible new ransom note connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: NBC

Authorities previously investigated a possible new ransom note connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

On September 28, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that the PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force had recently learned of another possible ransom note related to the case.

Investigators said they were aware of social media discussions about the note and were working to establish its credibility.

However, the department issued a follow-up statement the next day, confirming the "possible ransom text message" was "not credible."

The development followed two earlier ransom notes, one demanding $4million in cryptocurrency and another claiming Guthrie had died before offering to return her body.

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Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Since February

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1.

The FBI released surveillance images showing an armed, masked individual outside her front door on the night she disappeared.

Despite the images and multiple ransom-related messages, no arrests have been announced in connection with her suspected abduction.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, returned to her hosting duties on Today in April while her family continued searching for answers.

Marking six months since her mother's disappearance, the broadcaster shared an emotional message on Instagram, vowing, "We will never stop looking for answers — and we will never stop looking for the light. We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world — in spite of circumstance. This is what our faith makes possible."

She added, "Please. Bring her home."

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