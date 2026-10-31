EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's New $13Million Memoir Set to Detail Affair That Almost Ended Her Marriage

A publishing source claimed: "Dolly spent so much of her life making people happy that it was easy to forget she experienced some extraordinarily painful moments behind the scenes. Her marriage to Carl was one of the main defining relationships of her life, but she previously spoke about an emotional attachment to another man that left her absolutely devastated.

"It was a deeply complicated period, and there are still unanswered questions about what happened and how it affected her marriage. Her memoir pages included that chapter of her life in great detail, and those who have read it say it could offer a very different perspective on the woman the public thought it knew."

The insider added: "The level of interest surrounding this book is hardly surprising because Dolly was one of the most recognizable and beloved entertainers in the world. But the reported $13million deal for the book is still an extraordinary sum, even for someone of her stature.

"But it does point to the fact the book is a tell-all and would include all her ups and downs in her marriage.

"People often regarded Dolly and Carl's marriage as this wonderful, enduring Hollywood love story, and in many ways it was. But Dolly did acknowledge she experienced an 'affair of the heart' during her marriage that caused tremendous emotional pain to her and Carl, at a time when she was already dealing with serious pressures in her career and personal life, and publishing sources who have seen her manuscript say it is a central part of the book."