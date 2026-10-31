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Home > Exclusives > John Hinckley Jr.
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EXCLUSIVE: John Hinckley Jr. Launches Podcast Decades After Reagan Shooting

John Hinckley Jr. launches podcast decades after Reagan shooting, reflecting on his life since then.
Source: MEGA

John Hinckley Jr. launches podcast decades after Reagan shooting, reflecting on his life since then.

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Oct. 31 2026, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

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John Hinckley Jr. – who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 – is hosting a podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The John Hinckley Spotlight airs on the 71-year-old's YouTube channel and promises "provocative conversations, real people, music & more."

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Fans Suggest Jodie Foster Podcast Appearance

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Social media users suggested Jodie Foster and Ron Reagan as guests on Hinckley's podcast.
Source: MEGA

Social media users suggested Jodie Foster and Ron Reagan as guests on Hinckley's podcast.

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More than 45 years ago, Hinckley hoped the assassination attempt would impress actress Jodie Foster, who was then 18 and famed for her role as a child prostitute in the dark 1976 drama Taxi Driver.

And social media users think Foster would be the perfect guest.

One wrote on X: "Have you reached out to Jodie Foster?"

Another person wrote: "Brother, I think Jodie Foster and Ron Reagan [the late president's son] would be an excellent 1-2 punch for first guests on your podcast!"

In 1982, Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the assassination attempt and spent more than 30 years in a psychiatric facility. He was released in 2022.

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Hinckley Reveals Delusional Jodie Foster Obsession

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Social media users suggested Jodie Foster and Ron Reagan as guests on Hinckley's podcast.
Source: MEGA

Social media users suggested Jodie Foster and Ron Reagan as guests on Hinckley's podcast.

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Looking back, Hinckley explained his thinking when he plotted the shooting.

"I wanted to have a union with Jodie Foster and live the rest of my life with her and all these things that, of course, were delusional," he said.

At the time, Hinckley admits, he was aware he'd likely end up behind bars.

"I thought [Foster] would, you know, after things settled down, join me wherever I was," he said.

"I wasn't sure if I was gonna be in jail or the hospital or what after things settled down. I had this notion that she was gonna join me wherever I was."

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Jodie Foster Recalls 'Scarring' Assassination Drama

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Foster said in a 1999 interview that she never wanted to be remembered for the assassination attempt.
Source: MEGA

Foster said in a 1999 interview that she never wanted to be remembered for the assassination attempt.

Foster went on to win two Academy Awards and avoided talking about Hinckley and the incident.

She finally opened up in a 1999 interview, saying: "I don't like to dwell on it too much. I never wanted to be the actress who was remembered for that event. Because it didn't have anything to do with me. I was kind of a hapless bystander.

"But... what a scarring, strange moment in history for me, to be 17 years old, 18 years old, and to be caught up in a drama like that."

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