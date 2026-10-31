EXCLUSIVE: John Hinckley Jr. Launches Podcast Decades After Reagan Shooting

More than 45 years ago, Hinckley hoped the assassination attempt would impress actress Jodie Foster, who was then 18 and famed for her role as a child prostitute in the dark 1976 drama Taxi Driver.

And social media users think Foster would be the perfect guest.

One wrote on X: "Have you reached out to Jodie Foster?"

Another person wrote: "Brother, I think Jodie Foster and Ron Reagan [the late president's son] would be an excellent 1-2 punch for first guests on your podcast!"

In 1982, Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the assassination attempt and spent more than 30 years in a psychiatric facility. He was released in 2022.