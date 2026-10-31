Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hayden Panettiere
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Daughter at Center of Inheritance Battle

The inheritance battle centers on Hayden Panettiere's daughter as a dispute over the estate unfolds.
Source: MEGA

The inheritance battle centers on Hayden Panettiere's daughter as a dispute over the estate unfolds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

In the months before her tragic death from an accidental overdose at the age of 36, actress Hayden Panettiere spoke glowingly of her ex Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We are still best friends," she told Jay Shetty on his podcast in May, and in the prologue to her 2026 memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, she described him as "one of the most courageous people I've ever met and a true hero in so many ways," adding, "You are a wonderful human being and an amazing father to Kaya."

Article continues below advertisement

Klitschko Fights to Protect Daughter's Inheritance

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Wladimir Klitschko reportedly petitioned to become temporary guardian of Hayden Panettiere's estate.
Source: PH3 / WENN.com / MEGA

Wladimir Klitschko reportedly petitioned to become temporary guardian of Hayden Panettiere's estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Two months after Hayden's untimely passing, Klitschko is still trying to do right by the Nashville star. On Sept. 24, the former pro boxer – who lives with Kaya in Europe, primarily his native Ukraine – filed a petition to serve as the temporary guardian of Hayden's estate, a move designed to protect Kaya's inheritance.

Kaya is the sole heir of Hayden's estimated $6million fortune.

The 50-year-old expressed grave concerns that people in Panettiere's orbit are trying to get their hands on her assets.

He claimed in court documents that the late star – who'd been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction – had recently hired a security service to protect her L.A. home after "an individual had gained unauthorized access," and said he was informed that some of Hayden's belongings – including pricey jewelry – had mysteriously "disappeared."

(He noted that Panettiere had her locks changed and had certain possessions – like designer clothing – relocated.)

While he didn't name names, it's widely believed Klitschko is referring to Panettiere's on-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who was with her when she overdosed at an Airbnb property in South Carolina on Aug. 16.

A Sept. 22 coroner's report ruled her cause of death as the toxic effects of fentanyl, a muscle relaxant and anti-anxiety and antipsychotic drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Klitschko Vows to Protect Kaya's Fortune

Article continues below advertisement
Kaya is identified in the report as the sole heir to Panettiere's estimated $6 million fortune.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kaya is identified in the report as the sole heir to Panettiere's estimated $6 million fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden was survived by her dad, Skip [Panettiere], and mom Lesley Vogel, but Klitschko told the court he wishes to be the only one to "receive, manage and hold" the assets "to which Kaya is entitled."

Said a source: "Wlad figures there will be pushback from various relatives of Hayden's but he's not letting it get in the way of his plan. He's determined to protect Kaya and keep her away from the vultures and sharks who will no doubt come circling for her cash."

While sources close to Hayden's family told TMZ they were "grateful" for Klitschko's intervention, the actress had previously described her mother/manager as anything but maternal. When she severed their business relationship at age 19, Hayden said her mom replied: "You owe me."

Hickerson is another worry. Hayden began her tumultuous relationship with the aspiring actor in 2018; he was convicted in 2021 on two felony counts of domestic violence against her, and in 2023 and 2024 Hayden's former neighbor Mia Terrazas said she saw the Heroes actress being wheeled in a gurney while Hickerson was in the picture.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden's Tragic Overdose Remains Under Investigation

Article continues below advertisement
Family sources told TMZ they were grateful for Klitschko's intervention.
Source: FMB / WENN.com / MEGA

Family sources told TMZ they were grateful for Klitschko's intervention.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the coroner's report, two men (ID'd as Brian and his brother Zach [Hickerson] in earlier reports by the police) found a "deep purple"-colored Hayden face down on a sofa, and one gave her Narcan (meant to offset the effects of opioids). Brian told investigators he'd administered Narcan to Hayden previously.

The investigation into her OD is ongoing.

"There's a need to uncover exactly how Hayden got the drugs and whether she was abused prior to her death," said the source.

Hayden's mom told the Daily Mail in August she believed Brian's story was "full of holes" and revealed she told police "he was culpable."

Now that Klitschko has gotten himself and the courts involved, "There's still a desire for justice, and he is right at the front of the line," explained the source.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Patty Duke's son shares details of her private mental health struggles and their impact on her life.

EXCLUSIVE: Patty Duke's Son Reveals Her Private Mental Health Battle

Prince William reportedly refuses to forgive Prince Harry following his return to the United Kingdom.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Refuses to Forgive Harry After UK Homecoming'

Article continues below advertisement

Controlling the Narrative

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
On Instagram, Klitschko pledged to speak of Kaya's mother with respect.
Source: PH3 / WENN.com / MEGA

On Instagram, Klitschko pledged to speak of Kaya's mother with respect.

In the meantime, he's focused on protecting Kaya.

"She's deep in mourning and struggling to make sense of it all," the source said. In a post shared to Instagram on Aug. 18, Klitschko wrote that he would always speak of Kaya's mother "with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was."

In the end, said the source: "Wlad is doing his best to remind Kaya about the good parts of Hayden, and how she was a loving and talented soul who deserves to be celebrated for all the good things she did, not the mistakes she made."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.