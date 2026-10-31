EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Daughter at Center of Inheritance Battle

Two months after Hayden's untimely passing, Klitschko is still trying to do right by the Nashville star. On Sept. 24, the former pro boxer – who lives with Kaya in Europe, primarily his native Ukraine – filed a petition to serve as the temporary guardian of Hayden's estate, a move designed to protect Kaya's inheritance.

Kaya is the sole heir of Hayden's estimated $6million fortune.

The 50-year-old expressed grave concerns that people in Panettiere's orbit are trying to get their hands on her assets.

He claimed in court documents that the late star – who'd been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction – had recently hired a security service to protect her L.A. home after "an individual had gained unauthorized access," and said he was informed that some of Hayden's belongings – including pricey jewelry – had mysteriously "disappeared."

(He noted that Panettiere had her locks changed and had certain possessions – like designer clothing – relocated.)

While he didn't name names, it's widely believed Klitschko is referring to Panettiere's on-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who was with her when she overdosed at an Airbnb property in South Carolina on Aug. 16.

A Sept. 22 coroner's report ruled her cause of death as the toxic effects of fentanyl, a muscle relaxant and anti-anxiety and antipsychotic drugs.