EXCLUSIVE: Patty Duke's Son Reveals Her Private Mental Health Battle

Duke also experienced depression, panic attacks and mood swings from a young age that would later be diagnosed as bipolar disorder.

On the set, the teenager hid her struggles. "She was a remarkable child genius," William Schallert, who played her father on the show, said. "We had a very close relationship," added the actor, who called Duke "very mature for her age."

She wed Harry Falk, a director 13 years her senior, at 18 to escape her handlers. Professionally, she grew into more adult roles in Valley of the Dolls and Me, Natalie, for which she won a Golden Globe. Privately, her untreated mental illness brought about depression, binge drinking, an eating disorder and multiple suicide attempts. She was divorced after four years.

After a 13-day marriage to Michael Tell, an acquaintance she wed during a manic phase, Duke settled into family life with her third husband, The Addams Family's John Astin. Together, they raised sons Sean, a product of her brief second marriage, and Mackenzie, and parented three older boys from Astin's previous marriage.