EXCLUSIVE: Patty Duke's Son Reveals Her Private Mental Health Battle
Oct. 31 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
At 16, The Miracle Worker's Patty Duke became the youngest winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. "My God, Joan Crawford told me I was wonderful," Duke said. "I met Gregory Peck. All of it was truly a wonderland except for this little shadow," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Darkness followed the star, who was born Anna Marie Duke, for much of her life. Even as she became America's sweetheart on The Patty Duke Show, she was being exploited by her handlers, who mistreated her and embezzled approximately $1million of her earnings.
Patty Duke's Secret Mental Health Struggles
Duke also experienced depression, panic attacks and mood swings from a young age that would later be diagnosed as bipolar disorder.
On the set, the teenager hid her struggles. "She was a remarkable child genius," William Schallert, who played her father on the show, said. "We had a very close relationship," added the actor, who called Duke "very mature for her age."
She wed Harry Falk, a director 13 years her senior, at 18 to escape her handlers. Professionally, she grew into more adult roles in Valley of the Dolls and Me, Natalie, for which she won a Golden Globe. Privately, her untreated mental illness brought about depression, binge drinking, an eating disorder and multiple suicide attempts. She was divorced after four years.
After a 13-day marriage to Michael Tell, an acquaintance she wed during a manic phase, Duke settled into family life with her third husband, The Addams Family's John Astin. Together, they raised sons Sean, a product of her brief second marriage, and Mackenzie, and parented three older boys from Astin's previous marriage.
Sean Astin Reveals Mom's 'Abusive' Side
"Nothing is easy in describing my mom's life and experience," Sean, 55, said, confessing that his childhood before Duke was diagnosed was filled with highs and lows.
"She could be strangely jealous of me, but also violently protective of me," said Sean, who began acting in childhood and later starred in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. "She was often verbally and emotionally abusive and occasionally physically abusive. She was also hilarious, nurturing and extraordinary."
He credits Astin as the rock that held their family together. "For much better and much worse, that 15-year marriage and the five boys that defined it occupied extraordinary space in her life," recalls Sean.
A New Day
In her 30s, Duke was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and began taking lithium, which helped her gain better control over her emotions. She went public with her mental health battles in her 1987 memoir Call Me Anna. "She studied and learned an awful lot about the disease," says Sean, who adds that his mother's mental health advocacy work made her feel "important and useful and proud."
In the last decades of her life, the actress led a quieter, more peaceful life with her fourth husband, Michael Pearce, in Idaho, where she performed in community theater.
"She designed her later life in a way that proved she'd learned how to approach wellness," said Sean, who continues to support mental-health initiatives. "Her bravery and gumption always stirred something in me."