EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Refuses to Forgive Harry After UK Homecoming'

While his late mother's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, told reporters in August she was "absolutely" excited about her cousin's comeback, Harry's father, King Charles III, released a terse letter stating his son and daughter-in-law would remain "non-working royals" – a missive widely interpreted as a preemptive strike to keep the couple out of the royal embrace.

And Harry's estranged brother, William, 44, has remained silent on the subject. "William's acting like Harry and Meghan don't exist," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Ignoring Harry is his way of handling what he considers to be a wretchedly unpleasant situation."

Harry, 42, isn't taking kindly to being iced out. "It's infuriating to him," the source said, noting the younger sib has reached out to William's aides in the hopes of setting up a sit-down to clear the air, but has received no response. Now, he's running out of patience.

Said the source: "Harry's known to be impulsive, and the more wound up he gets, the more likely he is to follow through on threats to make William regret this."