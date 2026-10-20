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Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Who Is Brett Goldstein? Everything to Know About Jennifer Lopez's Co-Star Turned New Alleged Lover

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are reportedly seeing each other

Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are at the center of fresh romance speculation after the Office Romance co-stars were reportedly seen arriving at and leaving a Los Angeles party in the same car on Oct. 16.

A source told Page Six that the pair are “casually” dating, although neither actor has publicly confirmed a relationship.

The latest report comes months after Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, denied dating rumors while promoting their Netflix romantic comedy. Representatives for both stars have not commented on the latest claims.

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Who Is Brett Goldstein?

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Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Brett Goldstein studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York

Goldstein is an English actor, comedian, writer, and producer best known for playing Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

He was born in Sutton, London, grew up in a British Jewish family and studied film at the University of Warwick before attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

Before becoming a familiar face on television, Goldstein worked in British comedy and wrote and starred in the 2015 film SuperBob.

He also drew on a short period working at a strip club in Marbella, Spain, a business his father had purchased, for his Edinburgh Fringe show Brett Goldstein Grew Up in a Strip Club.

Goldstein has kept his dating life relatively private. His relationship with comedian Beth Rylance was publicly acknowledged in 2021, when he thanked her during his Emmy acceptance speech.

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From 'Ted Lasso' To 'Office Romance'

Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Brett Goldstein appeared opposite Jennifer Lopez in 'Office Romance'

Goldstein initially joined Ted Lasso as a writer before landing the role of Roy Kent, the gruff former soccer captain. He won two consecutive Emmys for the part, in 2021 and 2022.

He also co-created Apple TV+’s Shrinking with Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel and hosts the podcast Films To Be Buried With.

In Office Romance, which premiered on Netflix on June 5, Goldstein plays Daniel Blanchflower opposite Lopez’s Jackie Cruz. Goldstein co-wrote the romantic comedy with Ted Lasso collaborator Joe Kelly.

His recent credits also include the voice roles of Ronnie and Reggie in The Sheep Detectives.

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Timeline Of The Dating Buzz

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein kept things professional when they were filming 'Office Romance'

Rumors surrounding Lopez and Goldstein surfaced before Office Romance even began filming.

The pair were spotted attending Oh, Mary! on Broadway in New York on March 8, 2025, alongside co-star Betty Gilpin. Production on the Netflix movie began shortly afterward in New Jersey.

The speculation continued during the film’s promotional campaign. In June 2026, the pair directly denied dating on Today, with Lopez saying they were “not dating” and Goldstein responding, “Correct.”

Now, the Oct. 16 sighting has put the dating rumors back in the spotlight.

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What They’ve Said About Each Other

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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez responded to Brett Goldstein's comment on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'

Goldstein’s admiration for Lopez predates their movie. In 2019, he reportedly praised her performance in Hustlers on his podcast, expressing his enthusiasm for the actress.

Lopez returned the attention in October 2025 when she was asked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to name her favorite on-screen kiss.

She chose Goldstein, saying, “I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I’d say he was the best kisser.”

Despite that compliment and their visible chemistry during the Office Romance press tour, both stars have previously maintained that their relationship was platonic.

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