Who Is Brett Goldstein? Everything to Know About Jennifer Lopez's Co-Star Turned New Alleged Lover

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are at the center of fresh romance speculation after the Office Romance co-stars were reportedly seen arriving at and leaving a Los Angeles party in the same car on Oct. 16.

A source told Page Six that the pair are “casually” dating, although neither actor has publicly confirmed a relationship.

The latest report comes months after Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, denied dating rumors while promoting their Netflix romantic comedy. Representatives for both stars have not commented on the latest claims.