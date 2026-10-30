Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Left Shocked After Hearing Donald Trump Complimented Nicki Minaj's Backside at Rally: 'That Is So Crazy'

Split image of Joe Rogan, Nicki Minaj, and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Donald Trump's viral comment about Nicki Minaj's rear end.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Rogan was left shocked following Donald Trump's latest comments about rapper Nicki Minaj's backside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, the female rapper joined the President at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, October 25. She traveled with him on Air Force One and then showered him with praise onstage.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image On October 25, 2026, Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan.
Source: MEGA

On October 25, 2026, Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan.

"I am so honored to be working with this president. He represents resilience," she declared.

"Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country. And he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children," she added. "I love him so much."

At one point during his speech, Trump preached some praise of his own, setting his sights on one part of Nicki in particular.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Admires Nicki Minaj's Backside

Image of Donald Trump gushed over Nicki Minaj's 'beautiful a--' at a Michigan rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gushed over Nicki Minaj's 'beautiful a--' at a Michigan rally.

He referenced his viral admiration for Sen. Jon Husted's rear end before turning his attention to the femcee.

"I've never done that with a man before," Trump insisted. "Off the record, women? Yes. Men? No."

"By the way, I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj," the 80-year-old noted. "That's hard to miss! Stand up, that’s hard to miss!"

Nicki obliged and promptly received cheers from the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Questions Nicki Minaj's Trump Support

Image of Joe Rogan discussed Donald Trump's comment about Nicki Minaj's rear end on his podcast.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan discussed Donald Trump's comment about Nicki Minaj's rear end on his podcast.

Rogan reacted to the bizarre remark on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He was joined by comedian Colum Tyrrell, who brought up Nicki's devotion to Trump.

"What do you think that's all about?" Rogan asked.

"She needs to sell CDs or something," Tyrrell theorized. "I don’t know."

He continued: "I’d be embarrassed to bring her out and go, hey, look at this f------ — remember Nicki Minaj who used to rap about having a fat a-- 10 years ago? She thinks I’m cool."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Patrick Stewart

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Patrick Stewart's 'Star Trek' Marriage Disaster — and How Late Actor's Alleged Affair With Co-Star Tore Apart His 25-Year Marriage

Wolf and park logo

Young Girl, 8, Severely Injured By 'Possibly Several Wolves' at German Wildlife Park — as Center Shuts Down Following Terrifying Attack

Joe Rogan Reacts to Trump's 'Crazy' Nicki Minaj Remark

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Joe Rogan thinks Donald Trump's comment about Nicki Minaj's backside is 'crazy.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan thinks Donald Trump's comment about Nicki Minaj's backside is 'crazy.'

Tyrrell went on to mention Trump's comment about Nicki's backside, leaving Rogan in disbelief.

"He brought her out, and he's like, Nicki Minaj, she’s great, she’s got a great a--," he explained.

"He said that?" Rogan asked, making his shock apparent.

"Yeah, he said, you can’t miss that a*s. He goes, 'Show them, show them, Nicki', and Nicki got up and did a little spin for the crowd," Tyrrell described.

"Oh, my God! Oh my God,” Rogan responded. "That is so crazy."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.