Joe Rogan Left Shocked After Hearing Donald Trump Complimented Nicki Minaj's Backside at Rally: 'That Is So Crazy'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan was left shocked following Donald Trump's latest comments about rapper Nicki Minaj's backside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As previously reported, the female rapper joined the President at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, October 25. She traveled with him on Air Force One and then showered him with praise onstage.
Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump
"I am so honored to be working with this president. He represents resilience," she declared.
"Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country. And he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children," she added. "I love him so much."
At one point during his speech, Trump preached some praise of his own, setting his sights on one part of Nicki in particular.
Donald Trump Admires Nicki Minaj's Backside
He referenced his viral admiration for Sen. Jon Husted's rear end before turning his attention to the femcee.
"I've never done that with a man before," Trump insisted. "Off the record, women? Yes. Men? No."
"By the way, I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj," the 80-year-old noted. "That's hard to miss! Stand up, that’s hard to miss!"
Nicki obliged and promptly received cheers from the crowd.
Joe Rogan Questions Nicki Minaj's Trump Support
Rogan reacted to the bizarre remark on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He was joined by comedian Colum Tyrrell, who brought up Nicki's devotion to Trump.
"What do you think that's all about?" Rogan asked.
"She needs to sell CDs or something," Tyrrell theorized. "I don’t know."
He continued: "I’d be embarrassed to bring her out and go, hey, look at this f------ — remember Nicki Minaj who used to rap about having a fat a-- 10 years ago? She thinks I’m cool."
Joe Rogan Reacts to Trump's 'Crazy' Nicki Minaj Remark
Tyrrell went on to mention Trump's comment about Nicki's backside, leaving Rogan in disbelief.
"He brought her out, and he's like, Nicki Minaj, she’s great, she’s got a great a--," he explained.
"He said that?" Rogan asked, making his shock apparent.
"Yeah, he said, you can’t miss that a*s. He goes, 'Show them, show them, Nicki', and Nicki got up and did a little spin for the crowd," Tyrrell described.
"Oh, my God! Oh my God,” Rogan responded. "That is so crazy."