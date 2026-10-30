Joe Rogan Left Shocked After Hearing Donald Trump Complimented Nicki Minaj's Backside at Rally: 'That Is So Crazy'

"I am so honored to be working with this president. He represents resilience," she declared.

"Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country. And he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children," she added. "I love him so much."

At one point during his speech, Trump preached some praise of his own, setting his sights on one part of Nicki in particular.