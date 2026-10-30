EXCLUSIVE: Inside Patrick Stewart's 'Star Trek' Marriage Disaster — and How Late Actor's Alleged Affair With Co-Star Tore Apart His 25-Year Marriage

The beloved actor died on Wednesday, October 28, after a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, but he had been haunted by the personal cost of Star Trek superstardom, admitting the iconic role robbed him of precious time with his then-wife and young children.

Patrick Stewart shot to international superstardom as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation , but his meteoric rise to fame came at a devastating personal price in the collapse of his decades-long marriage to his first wife, Sheila Falconer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stewart's busy acting career kept him from being a hands-on husband and father.

Stewart landed the role of a lifetime when he first stepped into Picard's shoes in 1987, commanding the USS Enterprise for seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation before reprising his iconic role in films and television over an astonishing 36-year span.

The acting icon married Falconer in 1966, and they went on to welcome son Daniel the following year. The former couple added to their family with the arrival of daughter Sophie in 1972.

"When I got married and I had children, I missed huge amounts of time," Stewart confessed about the demands of his career.

He admitted, "I would see my kids on Sundays if I was lucky. It was hard on my kids."