Young Girl, 8, Severely Injured By 'Possibly Several Wolves' at German Wildlife Park — as Center Shuts Down Following Terrifying Attack

The attack occurred on Wednesday, October 28, at a special event around 9 am before the park opened. Officials said the girl was "injured by a wolf, or possibly several wolves" while staff gave the animals water.

An 8-year-old girl was brutally attacked by Arctic wolves at Wildpark Johannismühle in Germany, RadarOnline.com can report.

The girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital, though her condition is unclear. However, according to a report, she suffered head injuries. Four other people, including three children, received medical chaplain services after the accident.

According to a report , the girl was on a tour with other children during a zookeeper day. A quick response from the zookeepers stopped the wolves from pursuing the other girls who were with her.

The wolves will be assessed for their behavior.

The Brandenburg Police are looking into the matters of the situation. The staff member in charge at the time is also under investigation for suspected negligent bodily injury.

The police will forward a report to the Lower Nature Conservation Authority and the Veterinary and Food Inspection Office to help them determine next steps.

"The Veterinary and Food Inspection Office will visit the wildlife park as soon as possible and conduct an on-site inspection to ensure compliance with animal welfare regulations," officials said.

They continued: "A professional assessment of the health and behavior of the wolf, or of any wolves potentially involved, in connection with the incident is not yet available. Such assessments will be subject to further investigation."