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Young Girl, 8, Severely Injured By 'Possibly Several Wolves' at German Wildlife Park — as Center Shuts Down Following Terrifying Attack

Wolf and park logo
Source: Unsplash; @der_wildpark__johannismuehle/Instagram

A wolf attack left an 8-year-old girl injured at a German wildlife park.

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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An 8-year-old girl was brutally attacked by Arctic wolves at Wildpark Johannismühle in Germany, RadarOnline.com can report.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, October 28, at a special event around 9 am before the park opened. Officials said the girl was "injured by a wolf, or possibly several wolves" while staff gave the animals water.

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Other People Were Nearby the Incident

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german flag
Source: Unsplash

A young girl was injured by wolves Wildpark Johannismühle in Germany.

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According to a report, the girl was on a tour with other children during a zookeeper day. A quick response from the zookeepers stopped the wolves from pursuing the other girls who were with her.

The girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital, though her condition is unclear. However, according to a report, she suffered head injuries. Four other people, including three children, received medical chaplain services after the accident.

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The Animals' Health Will Be Assessed

White wolves
Source: Unsplash

The wolves will be assessed for their behavior.

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The Brandenburg Police are looking into the matters of the situation. The staff member in charge at the time is also under investigation for suspected negligent bodily injury.

The police will forward a report to the Lower Nature Conservation Authority and the Veterinary and Food Inspection Office to help them determine next steps.

"The Veterinary and Food Inspection Office will visit the wildlife park as soon as possible and conduct an on-site inspection to ensure compliance with animal welfare regulations," officials said.

They continued: "A professional assessment of the health and behavior of the wolf, or of any wolves potentially involved, in connection with the incident is not yet available. Such assessments will be subject to further investigation."

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Enclosure Safety Is Questioned

Zoo map
Source: Wildpark Johannismühle

Small tours with visitors are offered at the park, with close ups to encounters.

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The park offers tours and close encounters with the animals, including getting to feed the wolves. They remain there, as it is "secured in accordance with the regular safety precautions."

They previously had issues with enclosures. In 2016, two lions escaped. In 2017, a wild wolf killed a deer on the grounds. Afterwards, it was announced they would be securing the fence with electricity.

Johannismühle has been open for 30 years. It has frequently gone through changes of management and operators.

The district attorney has said its deficiencies from earlier inspections have been rectified, though it's not clear what those are. Their operating permit requires daily checks for weak points in the enclosures.

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The Investigation Remains Ongoing

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Don't feed sign
Source: Unsplash

The zoo remains closed until the investigation concludes.

The Johannismühle Wildlife Park shut down on October 28 and will remain closed until November 2. Animal professionals are analyzing the wolves for any behavioral or health issues.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation.

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