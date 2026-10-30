Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Hit With Six-Figure Credit Card Bill After 'Toxic' Singer's Child Support Payments End
Oct. 30 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has been hit with a lawsuit over an unpaid credit card tab, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former backup dancer, 48, reportedly owes $117,704 to City National Bank courtesy of a credit card, line of credit, and overdraft line.
Racking Up Big Debts
Federline, who shares two children with Spears, signed the agreement with the bank in late November 2024, around the same time the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker's final child support payment hit his account.
Federline initially received $40,000 a month in child support while raising sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in Hawaii.
But after Sean Preston turned 18, the payments were later reduced to $20,000 and continued until Jayden James graduated from high school.
In his memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline, who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007, said those payments went toward security and maintaining a standard of living the boys experienced with Spears, which "easily ran well over $40,000 a month."
'The Money Was Gone Almost As Soon As It Came In'
"The money was gone almost as soon as it came in," he claimed in the book. According to court documents, Federline was given until August 2026 to pay his credit card debt.
Federline's personal line of credit was due in June 2025, with his personal overdraft line due two months earlier in April.
The bank also wants Federline to cough up unpaid accrued interest – a steep 20.5 percent on the credit card, 7.5 percent on the line of credit and 18 percent for the overdraft line.
Federline’s memoir certainly ruffled feathers following its release in October last year.
Staggering Claims About Britney Spears In Memoir
Among the allegations Federline makes is that Spears, 44, once got physical with Preston, punching him in the face. He also claims that when Preston was 10 or 11 years old, he asked Federline why Spears kept making him bathe with her.
"It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Federline stated in his book.
He goes on to allege Spears fed their sons shellfish even though they were allergic and overall ignored the fact that Jayden had allergies.
Additionally, he mentions an incident where Jayden ended up in the hospital while in Louisiana with Spears. He claimed they told Jayden it was for allergies, but he had actually gotten into some pills.
"Whether they were Britney’s or someone else's, I'll never know," Federline wrote. Federline notes he was worried about his sons visiting with Spears due to her erratic behavior.
"Britney’s visits with the boys were frequent enough, but there was always something going on in her world: issues with her agent/boyfriend, Jason [Trawick], clashes with her dad, or decisions that made me question what kind of environment the boys were walking into, like the time they came home with their hair bleached," he stated.
"Not just streaked or lightly done," he continued. "It was bleached down to their scalps. Their skin was burned. I had to shave their heads, and their scalps looked like leopard print from their chemical burns."
Once they were teenagers, Federline alleges they no longer wanted to visit with Spears.