Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Hit With Six-Figure Credit Card Bill After 'Toxic' Singer's Child Support Payments End

Federline, who shares two children with Spears, signed the agreement with the bank in late November 2024, around the same time the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker's final child support payment hit his account.

Federline initially received $40,000 a month in child support while raising sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in Hawaii.

But after Sean Preston turned 18, the payments were later reduced to $20,000 and continued until Jayden James graduated from high school.

In his memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline, who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007, said those payments went toward security and maintaining a standard of living the boys experienced with Spears, which "easily ran well over $40,000 a month."