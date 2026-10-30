Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Hit With Six-Figure Credit Card Bill After 'Toxic' Singer's Child Support Payments End

picture of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline has been hit with a lawsuit after racking debt on credit card.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has been hit with a lawsuit over an unpaid credit card tab, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former backup dancer, 48, reportedly owes $117,704 to City National Bank courtesy of a credit card, line of credit, and overdraft line.

Article continues below advertisement

Racking Up Big Debts

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Federline has allegedly amassed money issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Federline, who shares two children with Spears, signed the agreement with the bank in late November 2024, around the same time the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker's final child support payment hit his account.

Federline initially received $40,000 a month in child support while raising sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in Hawaii.

But after Sean Preston turned 18, the payments were later reduced to $20,000 and continued until Jayden James graduated from high school.

In his memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline, who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007, said those payments went toward security and maintaining a standard of living the boys experienced with Spears, which "easily ran well over $40,000 a month."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Money Was Gone Almost As Soon As It Came In'

picture of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Federline previously claimed Spears' child support cash did not stretch far.

Article continues below advertisement

"The money was gone almost as soon as it came in," he claimed in the book. According to court documents, Federline was given until August 2026 to pay his credit card debt.

Federline's personal line of credit was due in June 2025, with his personal overdraft line due two months earlier in April.

The bank also wants Federline to cough up unpaid accrued interest – a steep 20.5 percent on the credit card, 7.5 percent on the line of credit and 18 percent for the overdraft line.

Federline’s memoir certainly ruffled feathers following its release in October last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Staggering Claims About Britney Spears In Memoir

Picture of Britney spears
Source: MEGA

The former backup dancer made worrying accusations against Spears in his book.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Nicole Verzi will spend 35-80 years in prison.

Ph.D. Student Sentenced to 35–80 Years for Killing Best Friend's 6-Week-Old Baby While Babysitting — After Admitting 'Compulsion' to Hurt Children

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Midterm Elections Strategy 'Mired in Chaos'

Article continues below advertisement

Among the allegations Federline makes is that Spears, 44, once got physical with Preston, punching him in the face. He also claims that when Preston was 10 or 11 years old, he asked Federline why Spears kept making him bathe with her.

"It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Federline stated in his book.

He goes on to allege Spears fed their sons shellfish even though they were allergic and overall ignored the fact that Jayden had allergies.

Additionally, he mentions an incident where Jayden ended up in the hospital while in Louisiana with Spears. He claimed they told Jayden it was for allergies, but he had actually gotten into some pills.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Federline claims his sons were worried by Spears' erratic behavior.

"Whether they were Britney’s or someone else's, I'll never know," Federline wrote. Federline notes he was worried about his sons visiting with Spears due to her erratic behavior.

"Britney’s visits with the boys were frequent enough, but there was always something going on in her world: issues with her agent/boyfriend, Jason [Trawick], clashes with her dad, or decisions that made me question what kind of environment the boys were walking into, like the time they came home with their hair bleached," he stated.

"Not just streaked or lightly done," he continued. "It was bleached down to their scalps. Their skin was burned. I had to shave their heads, and their scalps looked like leopard print from their chemical burns."

Once they were teenagers, Federline alleges they no longer wanted to visit with Spears.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.